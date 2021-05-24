MusclePharm Delivers Profitable First Quarter 2021 Despite Industry Wide Supply Shortages

Operating expenses declined ~$0.8 million or 20% in First Quarter 2021



March and April sales increased compared to prior year periods

Company closed deal with major distributor ahead of MP Performance Energy beverages launch in Summer 2021

CALABASAS, Calif, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MusclePharm Corporation (OTCMKTS: MSLP), a global provider of leading sports nutrition & lifestyle branded nutritional supplements, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Mr. Ryan Drexler, the Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “I am very pleased with our profitable quarter, despite the sales shortfall due to the temporary supply shortage affecting our industry. With March and April achieving sales increases over the prior year periods we have momentum going into the second quarter, which indicates the great strides we have made during the past year. We have some of the leading brands in the health and fitness industry and are proud to be leveraging the tremendous reach they offer by entering new categories such as energy beverages. With the rollout of three new energy beverages, in addition to tapping into the gender specific market with our popular FitMiss brand, we are very well positioned to capture a meaningful share of this rapidly growing market.”

“We have delivered positive profit for the last two quarters and it is a testament that the turnaround strategy we started two years ago to dramatically restructure MusclePharm and increase our focus on profitability is working. The expansion into the energy beverage market is only the beginning for our Company and I am optimistic we are in the very early stages of a tremendous long-term growth opportunity at MusclePharm,” said Ms. Sabina Rizvi President and Chief Financial Officer. “We will continue to focus on cost containment, while driving top line growth with our three-prong strategy of growing the core MP brand through broadened distribution and product offerings, focusing on omni-channel by meeting customers where they prefer to shop, and expanding into new distribution and brand expansion opportunities, as illustrated by our upcoming launch into the energy beverage sector.”

The following are key financial highlights for the period. Reconciliations of certain GAAP to non-GAAP measures are provided later in this press release.

First Quarter 2021 Compared to First Quarter 2020

● Revenue, net was $13.1 million compared to $16.2 million. ● Gross margin declined to 28.1% compared to 29.6%. ● Operating expenses declined $0.8 million or 19.8% ● Net income was $94 thousand compared to a net loss of $(60) thousand. ● Diluted income per share was $0.00 compared to $(0.00). ● Adjusted EBITDA was $0.5 million compared to $0.7 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Within this press release, the Company makes reference to a non-GAAP financial measure (Adjusted EBITDA) which has a directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure (net income). EBITDA is defined as net income/(loss) excluding interest, net, income taxes and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA, in addition to those amounts included in EBITDA, is further adjusted for items such as stock-based compensation, gain on disposal of property and equipment, gain on settlements and (recovery) provision for doubtful accounts.

Adjusted EBITDA is provided so that investors have the same financial data that management uses to assess the Company’s operating results with the belief that it will assist the investment community in properly assessing the ongoing performance of the Company for the periods being reported and future periods. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

About MusclePharm Corporation

MusclePharm® is an award-winning, worldwide leading sports nutrition & lifestyle company offering branded nutritional supplements. Its portfolio of recognized properties include the MusclePharm® Sport Series, Essentials Series, and recently-launched Natural Series, as well as FitMiss™ – a product line designed specifically for female athletes. MusclePharm® products are available in more than 100 countries globally, with its Combat Protein product lineup being the company’s most popular.

MusclePharm Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2020 Revenue, net $ 13,121 $ 16,231 Cost of revenue 9,432 11,422 Gross profit 3,689 4,809 Operating expenses: Advertising and promotion 345 125 Salaries and benefits 1,048 1,681 Selling, general and administrative 1,397 1,911 Professional fees 627 541 Total operating expenses 3,417 4,258 Income from operations 272 551 Other expense: Interest and other expense, net (178 ) (589 ) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 94 (38 ) Provision for income taxes — 22 Net income (loss) $ 94 $ (60 ) Net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted $ 0.00 $ (0.00 ) Weighted average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share, basic 33,119,549 32,459,675 Weighted average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share, diluted 45,492,621 32,459,675

MusclePharm Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 592 $ 2,003 Accounts receivable, net 6,221 7,488 Inventory 1,353 1,032 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 814 1,341 Total current assets 8,980 11,864 Property and equipment, net 13 13 Intangible assets, net 275 356 Operating lease right-of-use assets 406 474 Other assets 275 295 TOTAL ASSETS $ 9,949 $ 13,002 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current liabilities: Obligation under secured borrowing arrangement $ 4,740 $ 7,098 Line of credit 1,705 743 Operating lease liability, current 402 381 Convertible note with a related party, net of discount 2,872 2,872 Accounts payable 13,759 14,719 Accrued and other liabilities 6,028 6,194 Total current liabilities 29,506 32,007 Operating lease liability, long-term 233 343 Other long-term liabilities 4,535 5,071 Total liabilities 34,274 37,421 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ deficit: Common stock, par value of $0.001 per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 34,261,821 and 33,980,905 shares issued as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; 33,386,200 and 33,105,284 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 32 32 Additional paid-in capital 178,261 178,261 Treasury stock, at cost; 875,621 shares (10,039 ) (10,039 ) Accumulated deficit (192,579 ) (192,673 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT (24,325 ) (24,419 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT $ 9,949 $ 13,002

MusclePharm Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 94 $ (60 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 4 63 Amortization of intangible assets 80 80 Bad debt expense (recovery) (11 ) 11 Gain on disposal of property and equipment — (11 ) Inventory provision 86 12 Stock-based compensation — 100 Issuance of common stock to non-employees — 47 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,278 (781 ) Inventory (406 ) (268 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 527 (459 ) Other assets 87 174 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (1,641 ) 1,253 Net cash provided by operating activities 98 161 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (4 ) — Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment — 11 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (4 ) 11 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from line of credit 1,061 — Payments on line of credit (100 ) (393 ) Proceeds from secured borrowing arrangement, net of reserves 11,423 9,377 Payments on secured borrowing arrangement, net of fees (13,781 ) (9,993 ) Repayment of finance lease obligations — (29 ) Repayment of notes payable (108 ) (48 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,505 ) (1,086 ) NET CHANGE IN CASH (1,411 ) (914 ) CASH — BEGINNING OF PERIOD 2,003 1,532 CASH — END OF PERIOD $ 592 $ 618 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid for interest $ 101 $ 168

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, this press release discloses Adjusted EBITDA, which is net loss adjusted for stock-based compensation, gain on disposal of property and equipment, gain on settlements, interest and other expense, net, depreciation of property and equipment, amortization of intangible assets, (recovery) provision for doubtful accounts, and provision for income taxes.

Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a supplement to U.S. GAAP measures to further evaluate period-to-period operating performance, as well as the Company’s ability to meet future working capital requirements. The exclusion of non-cash charges, including stock-based compensation, gain on disposal of property and equipment, depreciation of property and equipment, amortization of intangible assets (recovery) provision for doubtful accounts and provision for income taxes, is useful in measuring the Company’s cash available for operations and performance of the Company. Management believes these non-GAAP measures will provide investors with important additional perspectives in evaluating the Company’s ongoing business performance.

The U.S. GAAP measure most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss). The non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss). Adjusted EBITDA is not a presentation made in accordance with GAAP and has important limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because Adjusted EBITDA excludes some, but not all, items that affect net income (loss) and is defined differently by different companies, our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Set forth below are reconciliations of our reported GAAP net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):