HTG EdgeSeq Technology Highlighted in Several Posters Being Presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2021 Virtual Conference

TUCSON, Ariz., May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) (HTG), a life science company whose mission is to advance precision medicine, today announced that its HTG EdgeSeq technology is highlighted in several posters being presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) conference, being held virtually from June 4-8, 2021.



“We are pleased to see our technology highlighted in so many abstracts at this year’s ASCO conference,” said Byron Lawson, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. “It is very satisfying to see our partners and customers incorporating our HTG EdgeSeq technology into their research, and we look forward to building upon this momentum.”

Abstracts highlighting the use of HTG’s EdgeSeq technology at the ASCO conference include the following:

Abstract 506: Durvalumab improves long-term outcome in TNBC: results from the phase II randomized GeparNUEVO study investigating neoadjuvant durvalumab in addition to an anthracycline/taxane based neoadjuvant chemotherapy in early triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).





Abstract 518: Palbociclib combined with endocrine treatment in breast cancer patients with high relapse risk after neoadjuvant chemotherapy: Subgroup analyses of premenopausal patients in PENELOPE-B.





Abstract 519: Subgroup of post-neoadjuvant luminal-B tumors assessed by HTG in PENELOPE-B investigating palbociclib in high risk HER2-/HR+ breast cancer with residual disease.





Abstract 558: MamaPred: A new and innovative approach to determine recurrence risk in HR+/HER2- early-stage breast cancer using HTG EdgeSeq technology.





Abstract e14528: Gene expression profiling signatures for immunophenotyping of tumor microenvironment using HTG EdgeSeq Precision Immuno-Oncology Panel.



“We believe the number of posters highlighting our technology at this year’s ASCO conference further demonstrates the utility of our HTG EdgeSeq technology and how some of our customers are currently using it to further their research,” said John Lubniewski, President and CEO of HTG. “We are proud to partner with such innovative centers of science and believe that these abstracts, and the growing number of publications issued by our customers, will support our ability to grow our customer base and penetrate new markets for our HTG EdgeSeq technology.”

About HTG:

HTG is focused on NGS-based molecular profiling. The company’s proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount. HTG’s customers use its technology to identify biomarkers important for precision medicine, to understand the clinical relevance of these discoveries, and ultimately to identify treatment options. Its mission is to empower precision medicine.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the utility and use of our HTG EdgeSeq technology and our ability to grow our customer base and penetrate new markets. Words such as “believe,” “look forward,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements necessarily contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based upon management’s current expectations, are subject to known and unknown risks, and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks associated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on us and our customers; the risk that our HTG EdgeSeq technology may not have the utility and be used by our customers as we expect; risks associated with our ability to develop and commercialize our products, including a whole transcriptome panel; the risk that our products and services may not be adopted by biopharmaceutical companies or other customers as anticipated, or at all; our ability to manufacture our products to meet demand; the level and availability of third party payor reimbursement for our products; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights and proprietary technologies; our ability to operate our business without infringing the intellectual property rights and proprietary technology of third parties; competition in our industry; additional capital and credit availability; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; and product liability claims. These and other factors are described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

