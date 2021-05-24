Federal Life Group, Inc. Announces Special Dividend

RIVERWOODS, Ill., May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federal Life Group, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCMKTS: FLFG), the holding company of Federal Life Insurance Company (“Federal Life”), today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a special dividend payment on the Company’s common stock in the amount of $0.55 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 10, 2021.‎ The Company expects to pay the dividend on June 30, 2021.



About Federal Life Group, Inc.

Federal Life Group, Inc. is the parent of Federal Life, an independently operated provider of quality life and health insurance and annuity products, incorporated in 1899. Federal Life is headquartered in Riverwoods, IL just northwest of Chicago. Federal Life is proud of its longstanding tradition of financial strength and stability. For more information go to www.federallife.com.