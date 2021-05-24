GWG Holdings Receives Nasdaq Notification of Non-Compliance With Listing Rule 5250(c)(1)

DALLAS, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GWG Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GWGH) today announced that it received a letter (the Letter) from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market (Nasdaq) notifying the company that it was not in compliance with requirements of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) as a result of not having timely filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021 (the Form 10-Q) and because the company has not yet filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (the Form 10-K).



The Letter has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of GWGH’s common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The Letter states that the company is required to submit a plan to regain compliance with Rule 5250(c)(1) by June 15, 2021. If the plan is accepted by Nasdaq, then Nasdaq can grant the company up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Form 10-K to regain compliance.

