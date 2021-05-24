TransUnion Donates $1 Million to India COVID-19 Relief

CHICAGO, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Throughout the global COVID-19 pandemic, TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) has prioritized the health and safety of employees and surrounding communities. With the significant number of cases in India, the company mobilized support for its more than 1,500 employees across the country and the broader population. Today, TransUnion is announcing a $1 million donation to Direct Relief and United Way Mumbai for necessary medical supplies.



Direct Relief and United Way Mumbai are working closely with local Indian hospitals to identify and deliver the most in-demand medical supplies, such as oxygen concentrators and other vital equipment. TransUnion’s contribution of $500,000 to each organization will help facilitate the procurement and delivery of these supplies to locations in need.

“The COVID-19 crisis in India hits home with devastating impact to our colleagues, families and friends,” said Chris Cartwright, president and CEO, TransUnion. “India needs relief now, and TransUnion is joining the global effort to help. We must all come together to save lives and stop the pandemic.”

In addition to the donation, TransUnion is helping employees remain healthy and obtain treatment where needed. The company is providing online medical consultation services, isolation centers, emergency services and home testing options. The company also airlifted 50 oxygen concentrators to TransUnion offices in Chennai, Mumbai, New Delhi, Pune and other prominent cities for employees and family members in need of more advanced care. TransUnion will continue to provide aid to employees, including testing and vaccination opportunities and additional wellness health programming.

As a global information and insights company with a role in economic health, TransUnion acted swiftly from the start of the global pandemic to provide insights and education to consumers, businesses and governments to help navigate this unprecedented situation. This includes empowering consumers to protect their financial health through free weekly online credit reports and resources via online COVID-19 support centers. In addition, TransUnion is also providing innovative solutions and thought leadership to its customers, such as enhancements to address increased fraud and a series of Global Consumer Financial Hardship studies to help businesses understand how consumers were impacted financially by the outbreak.

The donation is a joint contribution between Trans Union LLC and TransUnion CIBIL, the company’s credit information business in India.

About TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing a comprehensive picture of each person so they can be reliably and safely represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good®.

A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

http://www.transunion.com/business

About TransUnion CIBIL

India’s pioneer information and insights company, TransUnion CIBIL serves the financial sector as well as MSMEs, corporate and individual consumers. Our customers in India include banks, financial institutions, NBFCs, housing finance companies, microfinance companies and insurance firms.

www.transunioncibil.com