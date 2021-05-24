dLocal Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

SAN FRANCISCO, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLocal Limited (“dLocal”), a technology-first payments platform enabling global enterprise merchants to connect with billions of consumers in emerging markets, today announced that it has launched its initial public offering of 29,411,765 Class A common shares pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). dLocal is offering 4,411,765 Class A common shares and the selling shareholders are offering 25,000,000 Class A common shares. The estimated price range for the offering is US$16.00 and US$18.00 per Class A common share. dLocal has applied to list its Class A common shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “DLO.” In connection with the offering, the selling shareholders expect to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,411,765 Class A common shares at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.



The offering is being made through an underwriting group led by J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley who are acting as global coordinators, and BofA Securities, HSBC and UBS Investment Bank who are acting as joint bookrunners.

A registration statement on Form F-1, including a prospectus, which is preliminary and subject to completion, relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC, but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained by contacting: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at 1-866 803 9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by telephone at 1-800-831-9146; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014 or by email to: prospectus@morganstanley.com.

About dLocal

dLocal powers local payments in emerging markets connecting global enterprise merchants with billions of emerging market consumers in 29 countries across APAC, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Through the “One dLocal” concept (one direct API, one platform, and one contract), global companies can accept payments, send payouts and settle funds globally without the need to manage separate pay-in and payout processors, set up numerous local entities, and integrate multiple acquirers and payment methods in each market.

