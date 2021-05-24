Autoinjectors Market Size to Reach USD 170.16 Billion in 2028 | Increasing Preference for Home Healthcare Treatment Devices is Key Factor Driving Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

Vancouver, British Columbia, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global autoinjectors market size is expected to reach USD 170.16 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapidly increasing global geriatric population, major prevalence of anaphylaxis, rheumatoid arthritis, and diabetes, increasing availability of generic versions of autoinjectors, and rising demand for home healthcare are major factors driving revenue growth of the global autoinjectors market. Autoinjector is a kind of drug delivery solution used to inject a dose of a specific drug. It is a pen shaped device equipped with a hypodermic needle. These devices are cost-effective, and can be easily used by caregivers, patients, as well as untrained persons to deliver drugs of particular dosage.

Autoinjector devices are used to treat many disorders such as multiple sclerosis, anaphylaxis, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and others. Autoinjectors are available in two types in the market; intramuscular and subcutaneous injections. Technological advancements in medical device functions and growing demand for painless drug injection techniques are expected to boost demand for autoinjector devices in the global market throughout the forecast period.

In June 2019, AMAG Pharmaceuticals received FDA approval for a bremelanotide autoinjector Vyleesi. It is used to treat acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD) in premenopausal women.

Home care settings segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. Increasing adoption of home healthcare devices, rapidly growing global aging population and major prevalence of diabetes are major factors driving revenue growth of this segment.

North America accounted for a 33.3% share in the global market in 2020. Major prevalence of diabetes and anaphylaxis, technological advancements in medical devices, and robust presence of key players are some key factors driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

Key players operating in the market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, AbbVie Inc., Mylan, Eli Lilly and Company, Ypsomed, Amgen, Becton, Dickinson and Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson, and Antares Pharma.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global autoinjectors market based on therapy, type, route of administration, end-use, and region:

Therapy Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)$1$1$1

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Multiple Sclerosis

Anaphylaxis

Diabetes

Other

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Disposable

Reusable

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Subcutaneous

Intramuscular

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Care Settings

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. BENELUX Italy Spain Switzerland Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



