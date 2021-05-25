Micron Hosts U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Congressional and Local Leaders at its State-of-the-Art Manassas, Virginia Fabrication Facility

MANASSAS, Va., May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), today hosted U.S. government officials for a tour of its Manassas, VA, advanced manufacturing facility. The visit underscored the importance of Micron’s position in the industry as the only manufacturer of memory and storage products in the U.S. In attendance were Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, Senators John Cornyn (R-TX) and Mark Warner (D-VA) along with Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger.



In a joint press conference, Secretary Raimondo and congressional and local leaders highlighted the importance of federal support for the U.S. semiconductor industry, a vital component of the U.S. economy that underpins advancements in critical infrastructure, broadband and The American Jobs plan. Micron President and CEO, Sanjay Mehrotra​, noted the company’s expanding footprint in Manassas and expressed gratitude for the U.S. Government’s efforts to further promote innovation and strengthen the domestic semiconductor industry.

“Over the last year, there has been an increased focus on the importance of semiconductors – here in the U.S. and around the world,” said Mehrotra. “Semiconductors form the backbone of everything in our economy, and the applications they enable have kept America moving during the pandemic. As the only U.S. company that develops, manufactures, and sells leading-edge memory and storage products, we are energized to see the call for critical investments to be made to update America’s infrastructure and promote semiconductor leadership and innovation. The CHIPS for America Act is a piece of federal legislation that serves as a great start to incentivize more manufacturing, R&D and innovation here in the U.S., and we look forward to seeing it get across the finish line.”

Micron’s Manassas, Virginia operation serves as a Center of Excellence for the company’s long-lifecycle memory, manufacturing memory and storage solutions that are key to driving growth in the intelligent edge including automotive, industrial, networking and consumer markets. The site plays a key role in producing memory that is in nearly half of all automobiles today, and employs a diverse base of 1,600 team members who collectively represent more than 55 nations and speak more than 50 languages.

