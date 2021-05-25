English French

Transfer of HiPay Group shares to Euronext Growth

Effective transfer on 27 May 2021

Availability of the information document on the company's website

New mnemonic code: ALHYP

ISIN code unchanged: FR0012821916

Paris, 25 May 2021: HiPay (ISIN code FR0012821916 - HIPAY), the fintech specialising in omnichannel payment solutions, announces the transfer of its shares to the Euronext Growth market, effective from the trading session of 27 May 2021.

This transfer to the Euronext Growth market aims to enable HiPay Group to be listed on a market better suited to the size of the company and its current market capitalisation. HiPay Group intends to benefit from a more flexible regulatory framework, while continuing to benefit from the advantages of the listing and the dynamism of Euronext Growth for all its shareholders.

The proposed transfer was approved by the Company's shareholders at the General Meeting on 10 December 2020 and implemented by the Board of Directors on the same day. The listing of the shares on the Euronext Growth Paris market will be carried out under an accelerated admission to trading procedure for existing shares, without the issuance of new shares.

It is specified that although Euronext Growth Paris offers a free choice of accounting standards (French or IFRS) for the preparation of the consolidated accounts, HiPay Group will continue to apply IFRS.

The information document relating to the transfer of the listing of HiPay Group shares on the Euronext Growth market is available on the Company's website (https://hipay.com/fr/investisseurs) as well as on the Euronext website from today.

HiPay Group will continue to disclose to the public any "insider information", in accordance with the applicable provisions of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and the European Regulation MAR of 2016 - Market Abuse and the provisions of the latter will remain fully applicable to HiPay Group in particular with regard to the declaration of transfers of securities by executives.

HiPay Group is accompanied by Portzamparc (BNP Paribas Group), as listing sponsor.

The final schedule for the listing market transfer is as follows:

21 May 2021 Notification by Euronext of the decision to list HiPay Group shares on Euronext Growth 25 May 2021 Euronext notice announcing the delisting of HiPay Group shares from Euronext Paris

Euronext notice announcing the admission of HiPay Group shares on Euronext Growth Paris

Press release by the company and publication of the information document online 27 May 2021 Effective transfer: delisting of HiPay Group shares from Euronext Paris (before market opening) and admission of HiPay Group shares to Euronext Growth Paris (at opening)

The ISIN code of HiPay Group shares remains unchanged (FR0012821916) and the mnemonic becomes ALHYP. Moreover, HiPay Group shares remain eligible for PEA and PEA-PME.

Next financial communication: June 3, 2021 – Vote results of the Annual General Meeting

About HiPay



HiPay is a global payment provider. By harnessing the power of payment data, we participate in our merchants’ growth by bringing them a 360° vision of their activities.



More information on hipay.com and find us on LinkedIn and Twitter.



HiPay Group is listed on the Euronext Paris Compartment C (ISIN code: FR0012821916 - Mnemo: HIPAY) Press Contact Investor Relations Jawad Khatib (Vae Solis Communications)

+33 (0)6 12 66 22 49

jawad.khatib@vae-solis.com Jérôme Daguet (CFO HiPay)



+33 (0)7 86 53 93 93

jdaguet@hipay.com

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. Although HiPay Group believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions as of the date of this press release, they are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these statements. HiPay Group operates in a highly evolving sector in which new risk factors may emerge. HiPay Group does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or other circumstances.

