BW Offshore: Fixed Income Investor Calls

Fixed Income Investor Calls

BW Offshore Limited has mandated Danske Bank, DNB Markets, Nordea and Pareto Securities as Joint Lead Managers to arrange a series of fixed income investor calls commencing on 31 May 2021.

A NOK denominated senior unsecured green bond issue with a five-year tenor may follow, subject to inter alia market conditions.

The net proceeds from the contemplated green bond issue will be used for green projects within renewable energy solutions as defined in the green bond framework.

The BW Offshore Green Bond framework is available on the website, please see link Green Bond | BW Offshore.

For further information, please contact:

Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +65 97 27 86 47

Anders S. Platou, Head of Corporate Finance, +47 99 50 47 40

IR@bwoffshore.com or www.bwoffshore.com

About BW Offshore:

BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 14 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 2,000 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



