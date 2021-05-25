SeaBird Exploration Plc: Q1 2021 update – Rebranding and reorganizing into Green Energy Group

25 May 2021, Limassol, Cyprus
SeaBird Exploration Plc announces its first quarter 2021 update and report.
Headlines Q1 2021
- Rebranding and reorganizing into Green Energy Group (SBX Plc, “The Company”) to be proposed to the upcoming AGM
- Rebranding marks a change in strategy and commitment to the green energy transition
- Green Energy Group relocates from Cyprus to Norway
- Offshore seismic business area maintains SeaBird Exploration name and becomes subsidiary of Green Energy Group
- Completed listing of Green Minerals AS on Euronext Growth
- Signed LOI with a consortium led by OSI Industries (UK) Ltd for a HEDSMS
- First ever contract award in offshore wind
- Awarded OBN source contract for 90 days in the Eastern Hemisphere
- EBITDA negative $0.5 million on 33% utilization
- Market conditions improving
