SeaBird Exploration Plc: Q1 2021 update – Rebranding and reorganizing into Green Energy Group

| Source: SeaBird Exploration Plc SeaBird Exploration Plc

Oslo, NORWAY

25 May 2021, Limassol, Cyprus

SeaBird Exploration Plc announces its first quarter 2021 update and report.

Headlines Q1 2021

  • Rebranding and reorganizing into Green Energy Group (SBX Plc, “The Company”) to be proposed to the upcoming AGM
  • Rebranding marks a change in strategy and commitment to the green energy transition
  • Green Energy Group relocates from Cyprus to Norway
  • Offshore seismic business area maintains SeaBird Exploration name and becomes subsidiary of Green Energy Group
  • Completed listing of Green Minerals AS on Euronext Growth
  • Signed LOI with a consortium led by OSI Industries (UK) Ltd for a HEDSMS
  • First ever contract award in offshore wind
  • Awarded OBN source contract for 90 days in the Eastern Hemisphere
  • EBITDA negative $0.5 million on 33% utilization
  • Market conditions improving

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include SeaBird`s reliance on a cyclical industry and the utilization of the company's vessels. Actual results may differ substantially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 

Attachments

Q1 21 investor presentation Seabird Q1 2021 report