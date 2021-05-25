SeaBird Exploration Plc: Q1 2021 update – Rebranding and reorganizing into Green Energy Group

25 May 2021, Limassol, Cyprus



SeaBird Exploration Plc announces its first quarter 2021 update and report.

Headlines Q1 2021

Rebranding and reorganizing into Green Energy Group (SBX Plc, “The Company”) to be proposed to the upcoming AGM

Rebranding marks a change in strategy and commitment to the green energy transition

Green Energy Group relocates from Cyprus to Norway

Offshore seismic business area maintains SeaBird Exploration name and becomes subsidiary of Green Energy Group

Completed listing of Green Minerals AS on Euronext Growth

Signed LOI with a consortium led by OSI Industries (UK) Ltd for a HEDSMS

First ever contract award in offshore wind

Awarded OBN source contract for 90 days in the Eastern Hemisphere

EBITDA negative $0.5 million on 33% utilization

Market conditions improving

