Subsea 7 S.A. mandatory notification of share trades

Luxembourg – 25 May 2021 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) announces mandatory notification of the following share transaction by a primary insider:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Siem Industries S.A., P.O. Box 309, South Church Street, George Town, Grand Cayman, KY1-1104, Cayman Islands 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairman of Siem Industries S.A., Mr. Kristian Siem, is the Chairman of the Issuer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Subsea 7 S.A. b) LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares







LU0075646355 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 306,000

Price: NOK 81.08 d) Aggregated information



Volume: 306,000

Price: NOK 81.08 e) Date of the transaction 2021-05-21 f) Place of the transaction Oslo Børs

Further information

Siem Industries S.A. which is represented on the board of Subsea 7 S.A. by Kristian Siem announced that on 21 May 2021, it purchased 306,000 shares in Subsea 7 S.A. (OSE symbol SUBC), at a price of NOK81.08 per share following the part exercise of an existing OTC option structure, representing a sold Put.

Following this transaction, the aggregate number of shares held by Siem Industries SA. in Subsea 7 S.A. is 69,341,377.

Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry's partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

