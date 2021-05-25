English Finnish

May 25, 2021 at 9.00 a.m. (EEST)

Vaisala starts co-operation negotiations in Project and Customer Services

Following a decrease in project orders, Vaisala starts employee co-operation negotiations in Finland in its Project and Customer Services unit within the Weather and Environment business area. The negotiations cover 57 employees, and the target is to reduce maximum nine positions.

The demand for meteorology and aviation projects has declined significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the global economy has started to recover, the market outlook in developing countries and in the global aviation market remains weak.

Vaisala believes it can find a new role for most of the impacted employees elsewhere in the company. The negotiations do not cover any other countries or business entities.

Jarkko Sairanen, EVP, Weather and Environment, +358 50 552 7336, jarkko.sairanen@vaisala.com



Vaisala is a global leader in weather, environmental and industrial measurement. Building on 85 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs over 1,900 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

