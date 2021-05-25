21Shares ETPs Reaches Record Primary And Secondary Exchange Volumes

Amidst high market volatility, Europe’s largest crypto ETF issuer sees over $100M in trading volume as investors embrace the crypto dip

Zurich, 25 May 2021 - 21Shares AG, the Swiss pioneering issuer is pleased to announce that its Exchange Traded Products (“ETPs”) reached new record on and off exchange volumes on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

With more than $110M in 21Shares’s ETPs changing hands on a single day with significant market volatility, it had the highest volume traded on the Zurich Six Exchange where the Issuer reached close to $2bn in Assets under Management early in the week as cryptocurrency markets reached market capitalisation as high as $2.5trillions in very volatile conditions.

These record highs marked a new milestone for 21Shares. The previous record high was in February 2021 with $52M traded on a single day. 21Shares faced several larger than normal primary orders during that period of volatility where its primary market team had no hesitation in processing higher than usual orders with its Authorised Participants ("AP"), subsequently resulting in no delays and concerns as well as no tracking errors for its listed ETPs. On its own, this is a test that 21Shares’ processes and systems function seamlessly and clients will feel no trading interrupting despite these tricky conditions.

Ethereum exposure under the AETH investment ETP continues to see net inflows and is by far the most notable ETP AuM growth and stands currently as the second highest product in its range of ETPs. This reflects increased investor interest in a wider range of digital assets beyond just bitcoin as 21Shares remains the only issuer with such a large range of crypto ETPs and growing levels of participation in this market.

Hany Rashwan, CEO of 21Shares reported “These impressive volumes demonstrate the quality of our ETPs which since we launched the 1st crypto basket in November 2018 and subsequent bitcoin ETP, 21Shares continues to operate seamlessly in the primary and secondary markets even during the most volatile periods. This reflect on the trust in our institutional based clients in allocating more exposure to our open ended products during difficult market conditions. “

21Shares is celebrating close to 3 years of successful operation and during this time has set the standard for quality and transparency offered to investors to which it has achieved several first milestones:

November 2018 : 21Shares lists the world’s first crypto basket ETP in the Swiss SIX Exchange

February 2019 : 21Shares lists the first open ended bitcoin ETP in Europe

June 2019 : 21Shares lists the first white-label ETP in conjunction with Bitwise

Oct/Nov 2019 : 21Shares lists the first white-label BMR approved ETPs in collaboration with Bitcoin Suisse and Sygnum Bank under the ticker ABBA and MOON

March 2020 : 21Shares is awarded Most Innovative Crypto Product by ADVFN in London

July 2020 : 21Shares lists the centrally cleared bitcoin ETP on the Frankfurt regulated exchange Xetra and subsequently dual-list the first short bitcoin ETP on the same venue thereafter

November 2020 : Surpassed $150 in AuM after record inflows

February 2021 : Surpassed $1bn in AuM and launches the first Polkadot ETP on the Swiss SIX exchange

April 2021 : Reaches close to $2bn in AuM after an active trading quarter





About 21Shares - https://21shares.com/

21Shares makes investing in crypto assets as easy as buying shares using your conventional broker or bank. Investors can invest in cryptocurrencies using a conventional ETP structure (or tracker) easily, with total confidence and security and cost-effectively thanks to the 21Shares suite of ETPs now composed of 14 Crypto ETPs : the 21Shares Crypto Basket Index ETP (HODL:SW), 21Shares Bitcoin (ABTC:SW | 21XB:GY), 21Shares Ethereum (AETH:SW), 21Shares XRP (AXRP:SW | 21XX:GR), 21Shares Bitcoin Cash ETP (ABCH:SW), 21Shares Binance ETP (ABNB:SW), 21Shares Tezos ETP (AXTZ:SW), 21shares Bitcoin Suisse ETP (ABBA:SW), 21Shares Bitwise 10 ETP (KEYS:SW), Sygnum Platform Winners Index ETP (MOON:SW), 21Shares Short Bitcoin ETP (SBTC:SW | 21XS:GY), 21Shares Polkadot ETP (ADOT:SW | PDOT:GR), 21Shares Stellar ETP (AXLM SW | XLME GR) and 21Shares Cardano ETP (AADA SW | DADA GR). The entire suite is listed on a regulated framework on the official market of Deutsche Boerse, SIX Swiss Exchange, BX Swiss and some on Börse Stuttgart in currencies listed in CHF, USD, GBP and EUR. Founded in 2018, 21Shares is led by a team of talented serial entrepreneurs and experienced banking professionals from the technology and financial world. Incorporated in Zug, with offices in Zurich and New York, the company has launched several world firsts, including the first listed crypto basket index (HODL) ETP in November 2018. 21Shares has 14 crypto ETPs listed today and has over $1.50 Bn in AuM in total listed products.





Disclaimer

