Green Energy Group (SBX Plc) names Sveinung Alvestad Director M&A

Green Energy Group (SeaBird Exploration Plc, “The Company”) is pleased to announce that Sveinung Alvestad has agreed to take up a position as Director M&A with the Company. The role is a key position in the new Business Development unit announced today. Mr Alvestad has worked in investment banking for about 10 years, with a special focus on research on renewables and energy markets and companies. He holds a MSc in Industrial Economics and Technology Management from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) in Trondheim. His engineering specialization is within electrical energy while the economics specialization is in investment, finance and financial management. Sveinung Alvestad joins Green Energy Group (SBX Plc) from Arctic Securities.



Mr Alvestad may be granted up to 300,000 options under similar conditions as previous announcements under the Company`s Employee Ownership Program. The options may be excercised over a period of three years of service to the Company.

Contacts:

Ståle Rodahl

Executive Chairman

Ph: +47 4840 0593



