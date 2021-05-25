The share repurchase programme runs as from 28 January 2021 and up to and including 30 September 2021. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 750 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 2/2021 of 28 January 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
shares
|Average purchase
price (DKK)
|Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|1,164,343
|275.14
|320,362,403
|17 May 2021
|14,250
|312.54
|4,453,753
|18 May 2021
|13,800
|319.84
|4,413,802
|19 May 2021
|13,500
|319.94
|4,319,189
|20 May 2021
|13,500
|321.18
|4,335,888
|21 May 2021
|13,500
|325.91
|4,399,755
|Accumulated under the programme
|1,232,893
|277.63
|342,284,790
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 1,232,893 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 1.70% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
