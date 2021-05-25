English Danish

The share repurchase programme runs as from 28 January 2021 and up to and including 30 September 2021. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 750 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 2/2021 of 28 January 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, latest announcement 1,164,343 275.14 320,362,403 17 May 2021 14,250 312.54 4,453,753 18 May 2021 13,800 319.84 4,413,802 19 May 2021 13,500 319.94 4,319,189 20 May 2021 13,500 321.18 4,335,888 21 May 2021 13,500 325.91 4,399,755 Accumulated under the programme 1,232,893 277.63 342,284,790

With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 1,232,893 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 1.70% of the share capital.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.



Yours faithfully,

Jyske Bank

Attachment