25 May 2021

Danske Bank appoints new Chief Risk Officer



Danske Bank has appointed Magnus Agustsson as new Chief Risk Officer (CRO). He will become part of Danske Bank’s Executive Leadership Team and join Danske Bank by 1 December 2021 at the latest.

Magnus Agustsson will succeed Carsten Egeriis, who was appointed CEO on 19 April 2021. The interim head of the Group Risk Management organisation, George Anagnostopoulos, will continue in that role until Magnus Agustsson takes over.

Magnus Agustsson holds an MSc in Economics from the University of Iceland. He comes from a position as CRO of SEB in Sweden, where he has held various positions over the past 12 years, all within risk management. Prior to this employment, he held similar positions with companies in the financial sector in Germany and Finland.

“I am really pleased that Magnus Agustsson will be joining Danske Bank, where he will contribute with deep professional insights, experience in risk management and comprehensive strategic knowledge of this area after many years at a high level in the financial sector. He also brings a thorough understanding of each of the Nordic markets and a broad familiarity with our core markets. At the same time, I would like to thank George for stepping in and delivering a strong effort in this transition period, until Magnus joins,” says Carsten Egeriis, CEO of Danske Bank.

“I am very happy to join Danske Bank, which I know as an ambitious and competent organisation, especially within the risk area,” says Magnus Agustsson.



