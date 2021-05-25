End-User Computing Market to hit USD 19.9 billion by 2028 - Insights on Key Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Value Chain Analysis, Strategic Initiatives, and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

Dallas, Texas, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “End-User Computing Market by Solution (Virtual Desktop Infrastructure, Unified Communication, Device Management, Software Asset Management, Others), Services (Consulting, Support & Maintenance, Training & Education and System Integration and Others), Vertical (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Education, Healthcare, Government, Retail, Media & Entertainment, and Others ), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa And South America), Global Forecast 2018 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Request a pdf sample at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1795

The increasing mobile computing has led to the rise of the BYOD trend in the corporate world. Now employees can access business information from anywhere, owner, or personal devices, to this protection of data, which is very necessary for protecting the integrity and confidentiality of the organization. The technology helps an organization to prevent data loss protection and resource monitoring.

With the increasing demand of the BYOD trend, many organizations are adopting End User Computing with the rise of virtualization, software-defined architectures. Hence the global End User Computing Market is estimated to have a CAGR of 12.4% with a market size estimated to be USD 19.9 billion by 2028.

Browse the full report with Table of Contents and List of Figures at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/end-user-computing-market

To improve business continuity and maximize end-user productivity by reducing cost and complexity has led to the rise in the end-user computing market. The rising technology has enabled employees to employees of various organizations to develop and utilize the solutions without IT controls. Companies across the region are focusing on digitalization which has further helped in the growth of the market.

The End User Computing Market market is divided into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to have the largest market size due to the acceptance of the BYOD trend and digitalization adopted in this region which has led to growth in the region.

Direct purchase the report at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1795

The top players of the End User Computing Market are Genpact, Tech Mahindra, Mindtree, HCL Infosystems, and many more players. The companies have been focusing on organic and inorganic expansion for strategic initiatives.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Market Outlook

Chapter 5 Global End User Computing Market by Solution

Chapter 6 Global End User Computing Market by Service

Chapter 7 Global End User Computing Market by Vertical

Chapter 8 Global End User Computing Market by Region

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Us:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager - Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600

Dallas, TX 75204

Email ID: sales@adroitmarketresearch.com

Phone No.: +1.210.667.2421

Connect with us: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn