Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Major Shareholders Announcement

Company Announcement

No. 27/2021





Copenhagen, 25 May 2021





Major Shareholder’s Announcement

With reference to Section 38 of the Danish Act on Capital Markets (kapitalmarkedsloven)) it is hereby announced that Parvus Asset Management Europe Limited has informed Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (the “Company”) that funds administered by companies within Parvus Asset Management Europe Limited on 19 May 2021 control shares in total amounting to more than 10% of the Company’s share capital as the threshold was passively crossed following reduction of the Company’s share capital, and Parvus Asset Management Europe Limited exercises more than 10% of the Company’s voting rights.

Funds administered by Parvus Asset Management Europe Limited thus control 9,987,601 shares with a nominal value of DKK 1 (aggregate nominal value DKK 9,987,601), corresponding to 10.24% of the total share capital, and on behalf of these funds Parvus Asset Management Europe Limited exercises 10.24% of the voting rights.

For further information, please contact:

Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,

phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,

phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

