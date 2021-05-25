English Finnish

Orion to investigate possible sale of its pharmaceutical manufacturing plant in Kuopio, Finland

Orion Corporation has evaluated strategic alternatives of its Global Operations and has decided to investigate the possible sale of its pharmaceutical manufacturing plant in Kuopio or other transaction that would result in transfer of the plant outside the Orion Group. The new owner of the plant would continue the manufacture of products in Kuopio as a contract manufacturer. The products would continue to be a part of Orion’s product portfolio.

A possible outcome of the investigation may also be that Orion will remain as the owner of the plant in question. Orion’s manufacturing plant in Kuopio specialises in liquids and self-care products. Among the most widely known of these are nasal sprays, cough medicines, and ear drops.



The Kuopio plant has about 50 employees in the global operations. Orion’s Global Operations and Quality management consists of about 1,800 employees in total.



