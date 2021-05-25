English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S



25 May 2021

New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2021

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2021, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms for series 01E are stated below.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2021 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

ISIN



Capital centre Currency Coupon Loan repayment profile Maturity DK0009532889 E (SDO) DKK 2.00% Hybrid (up to 30-year interest-only period) 01.10.2053

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

Attachment