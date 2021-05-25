MT Højgaard Holding: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.
The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.
The following transactions have been executed from 17 to 21 May 2021:
|Number of
shares
|Average purchase
price (DKK)
|Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|57,270
|182.14
|10,431,172
|17 May 2021
18 May 2021
19 May 2021
20 May 2021
21 May 2021
|800
600
300
500
400
|234.38
234.39
237.67
240.80
241.11
|187,504
140,634
71,301
120,400
96,444
|Accumulated under the programme
|59,870
|11,047,455
A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 17 to 21 May 2021 is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 59,870 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.769% of the company’s total share capital.
Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365
Attachments