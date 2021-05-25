MT Højgaard Holding: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

| Source: MT Højgaard Holding A/S MT Højgaard Holding A/S

Søborg, DENMARK


On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.

The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.

The following transactions have been executed from 17 to 21 May 2021:

 Number of
shares		Average purchase
price (DKK)		Transaction
value (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement57,270182.1410,431,172
17 May 2021
18 May 2021
19 May 2021
20 May 2021
21 May 2021		800
600
300
500
400		234.38
234.39
237.67
240.80
241.11		187,504
140,634
71,301
120,400
96,444
Accumulated under the programme59,870 11,047,455

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 17 to 21 May 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 59,870 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.769% of the company’s total share capital.

Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365


Attachments


Attachments

MTHH_Company Announcement 33_2021 Appendix - Overview of transactions (17 May 2021 - 21 May 2021)