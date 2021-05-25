MT Højgaard Holding: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

English Danish



On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.

The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.

The following transactions have been executed from 17 to 21 May 2021:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 57,270 182.14 10,431,172 17 May 2021

18 May 2021

19 May 2021

20 May 2021

21 May 2021 800

600

300

500

400 234.38

234.39

237.67

240.80

241.11 187,504

140,634

71,301

120,400

96,444 Accumulated under the programme 59,870 11,047,455

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 17 to 21 May 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 59,870 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.769% of the company’s total share capital.

Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365





Attachments