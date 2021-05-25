Healthcare Human Resources Software Market 2028 - Insights on Key Developments, COVID-19 impact, New Product Launch, Expansion Plans, and Future Prospect: Adroit Market Research

Dallas, Texas, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Healthcare Human Resources Software Market Size 2020, By Deployment Type (On Premise and Cloud Based), By Application (Pharmaceutical Industries, Hospital and Other), By Region and Forecast 2021 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global healthcare human resources software market was valued at USD 16732.6 million in 2020. The surge in demand for automation of healthcare fuel the growth of healthcare human resources software market. HR software helps to reduce the time spent on management and with rise in acceptance and awareness of the advantages of HR software along with increasing technological advancements worldwide are anticipated to fuel demand for the global healthcare human resources software market.

Adroit Market Research report on global healthcare human resources software market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years 2018 and 2019, with the base year of estimation as 2020 and forecast from 2018 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market based on Porter's five forces analysis and positions the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global healthcare human resources software market have been studied in detail.

Rapid rise of errors in HR management, organizational complexity and compounded inefficiency result in the healthcare industry seeking solution in the form of human resources software for healthcare.

Supported by a diverse healthcare system, the world market is booming in desperate need of a streamlined platform to eliminate errors. The software offers various benefits that include improve data management, remember important dates and deadlines, manage time-off accruals, track training and certifications, record warnings and accedents, evaluate employee performance, and save time. This Human resource (HR) software maintains the confidential data like information of employee, address, contact number and financial data. HR software is only software that provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model which is useful in total employee life-cycle management capabilities and is a key driver for growth and making it a key driver of healthcare human resources software growth. As an industry, health care is a major contributor to the economy as a whole. Rising awareness, especially across the emerging economies, such as Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America is projected to further fuel the market in the forthcoming years.

The global healthcare human resources software market has been segmented based on deployment type, applications, and region. Based on deployment, the healthcare human resources software market is segmented into on premise and cloud based. The cloud based segment dominated the market in 2020. This is attributed to the rise in cloud deployment along with the increase in usage in all the verticals such as hospitals, laboratories, pharmaceuticals, and others. Based on applications, global healthcare human resources software market is segmented into pharmaceutical industries, hospital and other. The hospital segment is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rapidly escalating disease burden and the role of HR professionals in the hospital sector is growing rapidly with the onset of pandemic, thus the HR will require help in handling the workplace which need healthcare HR software for support.

North America dominated the global healthcare human resources software market in 2020. Increase in incidence of COVID-19 in the US as well as growing levels of chronic and easy accessibility to technologically advanced HR softwares. The need to reduce the labor costs and growing demand for operational efficiency catalyzes the market growth in the region. Asia Pacific will create healthcare human resources software opportunities in the future owing to rapidly rising geriatric population along with heavy reliability on technology and increasing digitization has been observed in the region.

Key players operating in the global healthcare human resources software market include Paychex, Inc. (US), Paycom Software, Inc. (US), SumTotal Systems Inc. (US), SAP SE (Germany), Ceridian HCM, Inc. (US), Taleo Corporation(US), PeopleAdmin(US), Kenexa Corporation(US), Workday, Inc. (US), Halogen Software Inc(Canada), SuccessFactors (US), CoreHR (Ireland), and Ultimate Software (US), among others.

