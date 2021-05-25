BW Offshore: Dividend information

Dividend information

Reference is made to the Q1 2021 Presentation released 25 May 2021.

BW Offshore Limited provides the following key information relating to its cash dividend for Q1 2021.

Dividend amount: USD 0.035 per share

Declared currency: USD

Date of approval: 25 May 2021

Last day inclusive: 31 May 2021

Ex-date: 1 June 2021

Record date: 2 June 2021

Dividend payment date to shareholders: 10 June 2021

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

About BW Offshore:

BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 14 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 2,000 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

