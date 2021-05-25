Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Søborg, DENMARK

Company Announcement
No. 28/2021

 

Copenhagen, 25 May 2021

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 10 March 2021, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (“STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 600 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2022.

The following transactions have been executed from 17 May to 21 May 2021:

 Number of sharesAverage purchase price, DKKTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement961,419 117,449,744
17 May 202120,000133.342,666,796
18 May 202120,000134.792,695,700
19 May 202120,000133.572,671,306
20 May 202120,000133.012,660,290
21 May 202120,000133.502,669,992
Accumulated under the program1,061,419 130,813,828

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 17 May – 21 May 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 1,638,991 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.68% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,
phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com


