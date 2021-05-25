Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company Announcement

No. 28/2021





Copenhagen, 25 May 2021





Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 10 March 2021, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (“STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 600 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2022.

The following transactions have been executed from 17 May to 21 May 2021:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 961,419 117,449,744 17 May 2021 20,000 133.34 2,666,796 18 May 2021 20,000 134.79 2,695,700 19 May 2021 20,000 133.57 2,671,306 20 May 2021 20,000 133.01 2,660,290 21 May 2021 20,000 133.50 2,669,992 Accumulated under the program 1,061,419 130,813,828

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 17 May – 21 May 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 1,638,991 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.68% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:

Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,

phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,

phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com





Attachment