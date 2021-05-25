Malaysia $68.3 Mn Air Purifiers Markets, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

Dublin, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia Air Purifiers Market, By Filter Type (HEPA + Activated Carbon, Prefilter + HEPA + Activated Carbon, Prefilter + HEPA, HEPA and Other Air Purifiers), By Sales Channel, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Malaysian Air Purifiers Market was valued USD68.31 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at an impressive rate of 5.41% in the forecast period 2022-2026.

This can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of respiratory and allergy-related diseases. Air pollution is rising rapidly, especially in urban areas giving rise to a plethora of air borne diseases. Growing awareness regarding the benefits of installing air purifiers in the residential as well as commercial spaces is fueling the market growth for the forecast period.

High-end investments by the major market players for technological advancement of air purifiers to increase the air purifiers' efficiency and performance is fostering the demand for air purifiers in the market. Growing disposable income of the consumers and preference towards maintaining higher living standards is paving the way for the growth of air purifiers market. Rising adoption of air pollution equipment by consumers to purify the air for consumption and maintain consumers' health levels is influencing the market positively.

Additionally, the sudden outbreak and spread of pandemic COVID-19 has increased awareness among the consumers pertaining to air quality in order to save themselves from the spread of the virus. This in turn is expected to fuel the market growth in the forecast period. Several claims made by world health organizations, pointing out the degrading air quality and its serious implications over consumers' health are contributing to the preference shift of consumers towards air purifiers.



Based on sales channel, the market can be segmented into multi-brand stores, online and exclusive stores. Among these, online segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.93%. The rapid growth of this segment can be attributed to many factors, most recent being COVID-19 pandemic. The amount of people feeling safe to gather at a single place has dramatically reduced from thousands, to very few.

As cities went under lockdown in 2020, people started avoiding public places, and went shopping only for essential items. According to statistics, the number of people shopping on the internet has risen drastically in recent years. The return policies and attractive discounts offered by online retailers are better than those of local stores. This has further fueled the growth of online channels in the market.

Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



The major players operating in the Malaysian Air Purifiers Market are

Sharp Electronics (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd

Philips Malaysia Sdn Bhd.

Panasonic Malaysia Sdn Bhd.

CUCKOO International (MAL) Sdn. Bhd.

Coway (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.

AMWAY (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.

Xiaomi - Mi Malaysia

Hitachi Sales (Malaysia) Sdn Berhad

Samsung Malaysia Electronics (SME) Sdn. Bhd.

Dyson Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.

Key Target Audience:

Air purifier manufacturing companies, distributors, suppliers

Market research and consulting firms

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums and alliances related to air purifiers

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Report Scope:



Malaysia Air Purifiers Market, By Filter Type:

HEPA + Activated Carbon

Prefilter + HEPA + Activated Carbon

Prefilter + HEPA

HEPA

Other Air Purifiers

Malaysia Air Purifiers Market, By Sales Channel:

Multi-Branded Stores

Exclusive Stores

Online

Others

Malaysia Air Purifiers Market, By Region:

West Malaysia

East Malaysia

Key Topics Covered:



1. Air Purifiers: An Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID -19 on Malaysia Air Purifiers Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Malaysia Air Purifiers Market Outlook



7. Malaysia HEPA + Activated Carbon Air Purifiers Market Outlook



8. Malaysia Prefilter + HEPA Air Purifiers Market Outlook



9. Malaysia Prefilter + HEPA + Activated Carbon Air Purifiers Market Outlook



10. 10. Malaysia HEPA Air Purifiers Market Outlook



11. Demand & Supply Analysis



12. Market Dynamics



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



15. Import Export Analysis



16. Malaysia Economic Profile



17. Competitive Landscape

