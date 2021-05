Christoph Baldegger, primary insider and member of the Board of Directors in Hofseth BioCare ASA («HBC») has today purchased 50,000 shares in HBC at an average price of NOK 7.7295 per share.

As a result of the transaction, Mr. Baldegger holds 700,000 shares in HBC, equal to approx. 0.20 % of the outstanding shares.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to sections 4-2 and 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.