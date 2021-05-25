New York, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US Workbench/Workstation Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Type, Material, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075791/?utm_source=GNW



Workbench/workstation is a sturdy table system used to work and improve work efficiency.These types of workbenches are available in a wide range, from simple flat surfaces to a complex design with multipurpose functionality.



Workstations and workbenches are significantly used across diverse application bases, such as general-purpose woodworking, electronic industrial set-up, laboratory purposes, industrial, art and sculpture, and jewelry and watchmaking.Product innovations and technological advancements in the workbenches/workstations industry are providing lucrative growth opportunity for the US workbench/workstation market.



Through effective research and development activities to understand consumer preference, along with rise in investments by emerging and innovative players, paradigm shift have been observed in the technology associated with workstations and workbenches.



Based on end user, the US workbench/workstation market is segmented into residential, institutional, and industrial.The residential segment held the largest share of the market in 2020.



In residential segment, the workstation is mostly used as a computer desk or office desk where the user can work.The computer desk and related ergonomic desk, which is used in the residential sector, is a furniture piece.



These furniture pieces are designed to provide a comfortable and aesthetical working surface in the household or conceal office equipment such as computers, and peripherals and cabling for office and home-office users. The single seater workbenches can be used in the residential sector along with the height adjustable workbenches/workstation, which can provide a comfortable environment for the user to work.



The US workbenches and workstations market is affected by the sudden deterrent conditions prevailing due to lockdown across the US and shutdown of manufacturing and trading capabilities.However, as the economies started to revive their operations, an increase in the demand for such workstation and workbenches is observed in the country owing to shift in work structure.



The COVID-19 pandemic transformed the industry requirements and have accelerated the focus toward home office set-up.As the industries are adopting a flexible work structure, workers need specific workstation set-up at home to meet their ergonomic requirements and comfortability.



This have spurred the demand for workstation/workbenches.Additionally, amid lockdown, customers have shifted their focus toward online purchase due to rising health and safety concerns along with better online experiences and speedy delivery.



Therefore, e-commerce channels witnessed more sales of home furniture than conventional furniture stores. The rising preference toward the use of such workstation and workbenches in diversified application bases facilities along with significant investment by prominent manufacturers during COVID-19 pandemic, would promote the growth of the US workbenches/workstations market post pandemic.



RDM Industrial Products, Inc.; BenchPro; OnePointe Solutions; Steel Sentry, Inc.; Formaspace; Treston Limited; Workstation Industries; BostonTec; Herman Miller, Inc.; and IAC Industries, Inc. are among the major players operating in the US workbench/workstation market.



The overall US workbench/workstation market size has been derived in accordance with to both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the US workbench/workstation market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075791/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________