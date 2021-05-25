Global switchgear monitoring system market size to record 9.7% CAGR through 2027

Selbyville, Delaware, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per expert analysts, global switchgear monitoring system market size was worth USD 1.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to expand at 9.7% CAGR over 2020-2027. Growing focus towards maximizing reliability of electrical assets through early detection of failure and integration of renewable energy into the power mix are stimulating the market growth.

Proceeding ahead, the document hosts a broader view of the vertical by conducting in-depth segmental analysis including type, voltage, component, monitoring, end user scope, and regional bifurcation. It also includes complete profiles of each leading firm with respect to their product/service portfolio, financial parameters, and recent developments like investments, partnerships, and mergers. Additionally, if offers insights into the upstream suppliers, downstream buyers, and distributors for a better understanding of the industry value chain.

For those uninitiated, switchgear is a type of electrical equipment that safeguards, controls, and isolates other electrical equipment to enable continuous and reliable electricity supply. It is also de-energizes and clear faults in equipment, however, is one of the most vulnerable links in the power gird infrastructure. A switchgear is built up of various components including fuses, electrical switches, and circuit breakers among others.

Switchgear control systems aids in monitoring of switchgear functions in transformers and substations. They are also regarded environmentally benign because they help to limit the leakage of the greenhouse gas SF6, further enhancing the overall market outlook.

Considering the factors restraining global switchgear monitoring system market expansion, hefty initial investment for installation continue to pose as a major challenge for businesses in this domain.

Market segmentation overview

With respect to type, the industry segmentation comprises AIS (air-insulated switchgear monitoring systems) and GIS (gas-insulated switchgear monitoring systems). Based on components, the market is split into software & services and hardware. As per voltage type, worldwide switchgear monitoring system industry is categorized into medium and high.

Elaborating on monitoring type, the market is divided into gas monitoring, partial discharge monitoring, temperature monitoring, and others. Moving on to end user scope, the industry is segmented into commercial, industries, utilities, and others.

Geographical terrain summary

Asia Pacific held considerable portion of global switchgear monitoring system market share in 2019, largely attributable to China, which is the leading economy in power transmission and distribution. This can be ascribed to country's focus on constructing transmission lines capable of transporting heavier concentrations over long distances and maintaining a stable power infrastructure.

