Endodontics Market revenue to cross USD 1.3 Bn by 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

According to latest report “Endodontics Market Product Type (Consumables, Instruments), End-use (Dental Clinics, Dental Hospitals), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2027”, by Global Market Insights Inc., the market valuation of endodontics will cross $1.3 billion by 2027.

Several dental disorders such as gum conditions, dental crack and dental cavities may result in further complications such as loss of tooth and pain. Thus, root canal treatment or tooth amputation may be required for reliving the pain, thereby fostering the adoption rate. For instance, as per American Association of Endodontists report 2019, it was reported that a total of 178 million Americans is missing at least one tooth and require medical attention. The report also stated that, nearly 40 million Americans are reported with missing of all the teeth. Thus, rising number of dental cares will boost the usage of endodontic devices, thereby augmenting the market growth. Furthermore, rise in awareness regarding oral hygiene to prevent the risk of dental diseases and initiatives taken by the government for development & manufacturing of different endodontic devices will further propel the growth of the market.

The consumables segment in the endodontics market accounted for USD 636.5 million in 2020. Endodontics consumables hold an integral part in dental procedures such as endodontic therapy, endodontic surgery, retreatment, dental trauma, and treatment of cracked teeth. These consumables are widely used in the protection and treatment of infections and injuries occurring inside the soft dental pulp of human teeth that may happen while performing root canal.

Dental clinics segment dominated more than 64.8% of the endodontics market share in 2020. Increasing prevalence of dental diseases along with growing demand for advanced procedures in dental clinics will favor the market expansion. In addition, dental clinics offer treatments at lower costs as compared to hospitals due to high operational efficiency. Also, availability of advanced equipment in dental clinics will further spur the market demand during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific endodontics market is estimated to showcase over 4% growth rate by 2027 owing to the growing number of dental care infrastructure, rising dental tourism and R&D activities in the field. Growing government support along with the presence of several associations and societies focused on promoting oral health awareness will drive the regional growth. For instance, the Asian Pacific Endodontic Confederation (APEC) is an association focused on the specialty of endodontics in the region. This Confederation aims to develop and promote high standards of endodontic research and clinical practice along with cultivating a closer professional network of endodontic practitioners within the region. Thus, availability of such associations in the region will ultimately contribute to the regional expansion.

A few notable companies operating in the market include Dentsply Sirona, Envista Holding, COLTENE, MANI, Ultradent Products, Brasseler USA and Ivoclar among others. Industry players are focusing on various strategies such as acquisitions, business expansion and novel product launches to consolidate their market presence.

