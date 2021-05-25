Online Alternative Investments Market To Remain Growth Oriented With End-Use Adoption By HNI Population, Industry Opportunities 2021

Dallas, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Segments such as cryptocurrency, private equity as well as art are undergoing considerable transformation and are emerging as favorable investment options globally, thus influencing reasonable growth in online alternative investments market, a new report by Orbis Market Research claims. With governments taking initiatives towards pro-cryptocurrencies, alternative investments market is expected to witness encouraging growth through the forecast span.

Online alternative investments comprise asset allocation beyond the conventional modes such as cash and stocks. Rise in High Net worth Individual and their intent to try out new forms of asset allocation and management is expected to favor growth. Rise in pension funds is also a significant steppingstone and is expected to play a crucial role. However, low awareness about online alternative investments amongst global investors is expected to thump growth and restrict full potential of online alternative investments market.

Get a sample of the report from https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/5124913

Online alternative investments are gaining prominence more specifically to offset the challenges of sudden financial catastrophes which otherwise could end up in financial jeopardy. Financial firms to align with the needs of client portfolio diversification have turned to cryptocurrencies as rife alternative investment ventures. As traditional assets such as cash, stocks and bonds are subject to sudden economic downturn, online alternative investments are growing as reliable hedge funding tactics to mitigate such financial calamities.

Online Alternative Investments Market Breakdown by Manufacturers

RealCrowd，Inc.

Robinhood Markets，Inc.

Rally

EquityMultiple

Livestock Wealth

Artivest

Wefunder

Masterworks.io

Roofstock

Betterment

Patch of Land

Yieldstreet

Acorns

Fundrise

Online Alternative Investments Market Segment by Types

Equity Crowdfunding

Private Equity

Physical Real Estate

Art Investment

Peer-to-Peer Lending

Commodities

Cryptocurrency

Others

Online Alternative Investments Market Segment by Users/Application

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Bitcoin as an ideal alternative investment is gaining significance and maturity as participation concentrates. Factors such as trading flexibility and easy hedge possibilities are furthering cryptocurrency which in fact steers high end growth in online alternative investment market. For long-term investments, Bitcoin holds much scope thereby enticing greater adoption.

For more Information or Any Query Visit https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/5124913

This illustrative report on global online alternative investments market is a ready-to-refer investment guide that classifies the market landscape into broad segment-specific diversification to ensure seamless reader understanding for successful business decisions. By segmentation, the market is classified into type and application. By type, online alternative investments market is diversified into equity crowdfunding, private equity, art investment, cryptocurrencies, commodities, physical real estate amongst others. Further, in terms of applications, online alternative investments space is also divided into small and medium enterprises as well as large enterprises.

A dedicated section on regional outlook is also pinned in this detailed report that highlights Europe, North America, APAC, MEA and MEA as major geographic hubs. Some of the key players profiled in the report comprise Artivest, Wefunder, EquityMultiple, Yieldstreet, and Fundrise amongst several others.

Table of Content

1 Online Alternative Investments Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Online Alternative Investments

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19's impact on the Online Alternative Investments industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Online Alternative Investments Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Online Alternative Investments Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Online Alternative Investments Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Online Alternative Investments Market Size by Region, 2015 - 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Online Alternative Investments Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Online Alternative Investments Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Online Alternative Investments

3.3 Online Alternative Investments Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Online Alternative Investments

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Online Alternative Investments

3.4 Market Distributors of Online Alternative Investments

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Online Alternative Investments Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Online Alternative Investments Market, by Type

4.1 Global Online Alternative Investments Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Online Alternative Investments Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Online Alternative Investments Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Online Alternative Investments Value and Growth Rate of Equity Crowdfunding

4.3.2 Global Online Alternative Investments Value and Growth Rate of Private Equity

4.3.3 Global Online Alternative Investments Value and Growth Rate of Physical Real Estate

4.3.4 Global Online Alternative Investments Value and Growth Rate of Art Investment

4.3.5 Global Online Alternative Investments Value and Growth Rate of Peer-to-Peer Lending

4.3.6 Global Online Alternative Investments Value and Growth Rate of Commodities

4.3.7 Global Online Alternative Investments Value and Growth Rate of Cryptocurrency

4.3.8 Global Online Alternative Investments Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Online Alternative Investments Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)………continued

Browse Full Report at https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/covid-19-outbreak-global-online-alternative-investments-industry-market-report-development-trends-threats-opportunities-and-competitive-landscape-in-2020

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.