Worldwide Motorcycle Lead Acid Battery Industry to 2029 - Asia Pacific Dominated the Market in 2020

The global motorcycle lead acid battery market was valued at US$ 4,754.6 Mn in the year 2020 and expected to reach US$ 7,553.3 Mn by the year 2029, expanding at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast from 2021 to 2029.



Batteries are an important part of a vehicle while starting, ignition, and vehicle lighting. Moreover, with a paradigm shift towards battery powered vehicles and electric vehicles battery has gained prominent traction in the global automotive market. Motorcycles, scooters, and other two wheelers significantly contributors to the global automotive battery revenue. Several new battery technologies have invaded the market share, however lead acid battery hold the dominant position in the automotive battery market. Low cost, easily available, suitable for any type of vehicle, highly reliable & durable, and fit work in adverse conditions are some of its advantages that supports its dominant revenue share in the overall automotive battery market.



Battery Type Analysis



Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) dominated the Global Motorcycle Lead Acid Battery Market in 2020



Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) battery led the global motorcycle lead acid battery market with highest revenue share in 2018. AGM is a Valve-regulated lead acid battery that is so designed to recombine hydrogen and oxygen within the sealed battery and excess gas is released from a built-in valve. They are frequently used for two wheelers as they offer several benefits over other battery types such as shorter recharge time, low maintenance, only 1-3% self-discharge per month, best performance in low temperature, highest power density, and 80-90% round trip efficiency.



Regional Analysis



The Asia Pacific Dominated the Global Motorcycle Lead Acid Battery Market in the year 2020 and seeks Opportunistic Growth during the Forecast Period



The Asia Pacific projected as the dominating and most lucrative region in the global motorcycle lead acid battery market owing to rising demand for motorcycles in various countries such as India and China. The region represents around 22.4% of the global motorcycle sale and strengthen its market position in 2019 with a surge of 5.3% in motorcycle sales. In addition, significant growth in automobile sector in Asia countries contribute prominently towards the motorcycle lead acid battery demand.



Furthermore, introduction of electric powered vehicles and their rapid adoption across China, India, South Korea, and many other Asian countries have triggered the market for motorcycle lead acid battery. For instance, electric scooters, electric bikes, have captured the two wheelers market magnificently. Additionally, China's plan to replace all the petrol/ diesel powered vehicles with electric-powered vehicles by 2025 has boosted the sale of electric scooters and bikes significantly.



Key Players & Competitive Landscape:



The Global Motorcycle Lead Acid Battery Market is a Highly Competitive Market with Presence of Players



The global motorcycle lead acid battery market is a matured market with high competition due to changes in consumer preferences over time. In the wake of same, market players are highly focused on new product development, expanding their geographic reach, building alliance with supporting players, and investment in long-term contracts.



List of Companies Covered:

Bosch Ltd.

Camel Group Co. Ltd.

Southern Batteries Pvt. Ltd.

Dynavolt Renewable Energy Technology Co. Ltd.

Banner Battery

Deltran Battery TenderChaowei Power

Leoch International Technology Ltd Inc.

Key Industry Development:

On June 11, 2019, EnerSys announced to invest an additional US$ 100 Mn in Thin Plate Pure Lead (TPPL) production to expand its capacity by 15% in next three years. With this investment, the company aims to increase its profit from TPPL by over US$ 500 Mn annually.

On September 18, 2018, Daramic LLC, a leading manufacturer of polyethylene (PE) battery separators used in lead acid battery, announced to expand its manufacturing facility in France that will increase its capacity by nearly 15%.

Historical & Forecast Period



This research study provides qualitative as well as quantitative insights for each segment and sub-segment from 2019 to 2029, considering 2020 as the base year for the research. CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) for each segment and sub-segment calculated for the forecast period from 2021 to 2029.



Key questions answered in this report

What was the global market size of motorcycle lead acid battery in 2019 & 2020?

What is estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029?

Which is largest regional market for motorcycle lead acid battery?

Which battery type is largely preferred for motorcycles on global scale?

Which is the most lucrative vehicle type in global motorcycle lead acid battery market?

Which are the predominant trends shaping the global motorcycle lead acid battery market?

Which is the most promising, attractive, and less-explored region in the global motorcycle lead acid battery market?

Who are the leading players in the global motorcycle lead acid battery market?

What are the premiere strategies adopted by the leading players in the global motorcycle lead acid battery market?

