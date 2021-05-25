New York, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "South East Asia and Africa Flue Gas Desulfurization Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type ; Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075789/?utm_source=GNW

Flue gas desulfurization is a system that has a set of technologies that is used in order to remove sulphur dioxide (SO2) from the flue gases which have been emitted by the power plants.The system helps in reducing down the levels of sulphur dioxide and other greenhouse gas emission.



The stringent environmental regulations are mostly focusing on controlling the excessive sulphur dioxide emissions is going to increase the demand for flue gas desulfurization system.



Based on type, flue gas desulfurization market is categorized Dry FGD and Wet FGD.The Wet FGD segment led the market with the largest share in 2020.



Wet flue gas desulfurization (Wet FGD) system roughly has SOx removal efficiency of over 90 percent.Wet freshwater flue gas desulfurization equipment primarily uses limestone slurry for removing SOx.



The flue gas drawn from a boiler is directed into an absorption tower by a booster fan. Inside the absorption tower, the flue gas comes in contact with limestone slurry, sprayed through nozzles installed at the tower’s top.



Based on geography, the flue gas desulfurization market is segmented into South East Asia (SAM), and Africa.South East Asia led the market with the largest share in 2020.



The region consists of many developing countries that are witnessing high growth in their respective manufacturing sectors.Indonesia held the largest share of the South East Asia flue gas desulfurization market.



The increase in regulations and power production in the country has led the power generation industry to increase their demand for flue gas desulfurization system.The increasing demand for electricity along with an increase in the investment in thermal power plants in the South East Asia & Africa countries is going to drive the market.



The growth of cement and metal smelting industries along with the growing chemical sector is going to increase the demand for flue gas desulfurization system.



The COVID-19 has been adversely affecting economies and industries in various countries due to government-imposed lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.The chemical, materials, and other manufacturing sectors are the major industries suffering serious disruptions in the form of supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns.



The shutdown of various plants and factories in Asia Pacific, and Africa has restricted the regional supply chain and disturbed the manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and product sales.Furthermore, various companies have already predicted possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products.



The travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia, and North America are hindering the business collaborations and partnerships opportunities.In addition to these restrictions, limited availability of working professionals and lowered production levels due to social distancing measures are the factors hampering the activities in the chemical & materials industry, as well as various markets related to it.



Many countries are now resuming to normalcy, whereas many are experiencing second wave of the outbreak. In addition, due to vaccination drives, the situation is likely to change in the coming months.



Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, Siemens AG, General Electric, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd and Valmet are among the major players operating in the South East Asia & Africa flue gas desulfurization market.



The overall South East Asia & Africa flue gas desulfurization market size has been derived in accordance with to both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants typically involved in this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the flue gas desulfurization market.

