South and Central America Transient Protein Expression Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product Type ; Application ; End User

The market growth in this region is primarily attributed to factors such as the increasing applications of protein expression and growing adoption of precision medicines. However, the high cost of products limits the transient protein expression market growth.



Pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries have developed various techniques to treat cancer and neurodegenerative diseases.Transient gene expression technique has led to significant developments in the research related to neurotrauma and neurodegenerative and resulted in the introduction of precision medicines for these conditions.



Technological advancements in epigenetics, genetics, and proteomics are supporting the development of therapeutics for the treatment of various genetic and rare genetic diseases caused by single and multiple cell disorders. Thus, the continuous research and development activities, and growing government initiatives to support precision medicine boost the adoption of transient protein expression techniques.



However, demand for transient protein expression systems in this pandemic is inclined from the outbreak of Covid-19, but now the pharma companies are working on developing strategies to develop and manufacture the required reagents, instruments for the research of vaccine fulfill the demands of transient protein expression.The demand of transient protein expression in the region is expected to increase due to the rising Covid-19 cases and other diseases such as cancer.



The impact of the COVID19 pandemic on the regional transient protein expression market is moderate.



Based on product type, the South and Central America transient protein expression market is segmented into instruments, reagents, expression vectors, and competent cells. The instruments segment held the largest market share in 2019, whereas the expression vectors segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on application, the South and Central America transient protein expression market is segmented into genomic research, gene therapy, bio production, cancer research, and drug development. The genomic research segment held the largest market share in 2019, and it is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2020–2027.



The South and Central America transient protein expression market, by end user, is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, and clinical research organizations. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment held the largest market share in 2019; it is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market from 2020 to 2027.



