Worldiwde Laser Doppler Blood Flow Measurement Devices Industry to 2028 - by Type and Geography

Dublin, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laser Doppler Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The key driving factors such as increasing number of cardiac surgeries and technological advancements in blood flow measurement devices fuel the market growth. Moreover, the rising adoption of transit-time blood flow meters is expected to foster the market growth during the forecast period. However, the high cost of the blood flow measurement devices hinders the growth of the laser doppler blood flow measurement devices market.

Additionally, the erupt of COVID-19 outbreak substantially disrupted the transplantation procedures due to the rising focus on the treatment of COVID-19 patients and shortage of healthcare services. According to a data published by Council of European Union in 2020, some of the member of European Union observed reduction of around 80.0% in organ donation and transplant, which contributed to the decline in the demand for medical perfusion. This decline in medical perfusion indirectly impacted the adoption of laser doppler blood flow measuring devices.



The World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the National Institutes of Health are among the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the laser doppler blood flow measurement devices market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market - By Type

1.3.2 Laser Doppler Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market - By Geography



2. Laser Doppler Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Global Laser Doppler Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis



5. Laser Doppler Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Number of Cardiac Surgeries

5.1.2 Technological Advancements of Blood Flow Measurement Devices

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Cost of the Blood Flow Measurement Devices

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Emerging Markets

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Rising Adoption of Transit-Time Blood Flow Meters

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Laser Doppler Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Analysis- by Type - Laser Doppler

6.1 Laser Doppler

6.1.1 Overview

6.1.2 Laser Doppler: Laser Doppler Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)

6.1.3 Laser Doppler Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - Type - Laser Doppler (USD Thousand)

6.1.4 North America: Laser Doppler Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - Type - Laser Doppler (USD Thousand)

6.1.5 Europe: Laser Doppler Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - Type - Laser Doppler (USD Thousand)

6.1.6 Asia Pacific: Laser Doppler Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - Type - Laser Doppler (USD Thousand)

6.1.7 Middle East and Africa: Laser Doppler Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - Type - Laser Doppler (USD Thousand)

6.1.8 South and Central America: Laser Doppler Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - Type - Laser Doppler (USD Thousand)



7. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Laser Doppler Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market

7.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

7.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

7.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

7.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

7.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



8. Laser Doppler Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market- Industry Landscape

8.1 Overview

8.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

8.3 Organic Developments

8.3.1 Overview

8.4 Inorganic Developments

8.4.1 Overview



9. COMPANY PROFILES

9.1 ADInstruments Ltd

9.1.1 Key Facts

9.1.2 Business Description

9.1.3 Products and Services

9.1.4 Financial Overview

9.1.5 SWOT Analysis

9.1.6 Key Developments

9.2 Oxford Optronix Ltd.

9.2.1 Key Facts

9.2.2 Business Description

9.2.3 Products and Services

9.2.4 Financial Overview

9.2.5 SWOT Analysis

9.2.6 Key Developments

9.3 Moor Instruments Limited

9.3.1 Key Facts

9.3.2 Business Description

9.3.3 Products and Services

9.3.4 Financial Overview

9.3.5 SWOT Analysis

9.3.6 Key Developments

9.4 Transonic Systems Inc.

9.4.1 Key Facts

9.4.2 Business Description

9.4.3 Products and Services

9.4.4 Financial Overview

9.4.5 SWOT Analysis

9.4.6 Key Developments

9.5 BIOPAC Systems, Inc

9.5.1 Key Facts

9.5.2 Business Description

9.5.3 Products and Services

9.5.4 Financial Overview

9.5.5 SWOT Analysis

9.5.6 Key Developments

9.6 Perimed AB

9.6.1 Key Facts

9.6.2 Business Description

9.6.3 Products and Services

9.6.4 Financial Overview

9.6.5 SWOT Analysis

9.6.6 Key Developments

9.7 Cook Medical LLC

9.7.1 Key Facts

9.7.2 Business Description

9.7.3 Products and Services

9.7.4 Financial Overview

9.7.5 SWOT Analysis

9.7.6 Key Developments

9.8 ADVANCE CO., LTD.

9.8.1 Key Facts

9.8.2 Business Description

9.8.3 Products and Services

9.8.4 Financial Overview

9.8.5 SWOT Analysis

9.8.6 Key Developments

9.9 JMS CO., LTD

9.9.1 Key Facts

9.9.2 Business Description

9.9.3 Products and Services

9.9.4 Financial Overview

9.9.5 SWOT Analysis

9.9.6 Key Developments

9.10 OMEGAWAVE, INC.

9.10.1 Key Facts

9.10.2 Business Description

9.10.3 Products and Services

9.10.4 Financial Overview

9.10.5 SWOT Analysis

9.10.6 Key Developments



10. Appendix

