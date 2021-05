English Icelandic

Íslandsbanki hf. will be holding an auction on covered bonds on Wednesday 26 May 2021.

The series ISLA CB 27 will be offered to investors.

Settlement date is 2 June 2021.

The auction will be managed by Íslandsbanki’s Fixed Income Sales. Offers shall be submitted by e-mail to vbm@isb.is before 16:00 p.m. on 26 May 2021.