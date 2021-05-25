Global Medical Second Opinion Services Market In-Depth Insight of Growth Forecast and Upcoming Trends Opportunities by Types and Application to 2027

Dallas, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical second opinion is a tool implemented as a helping hand in decision making as an affirmation or modification of a prescribed and suggested treatment procedure by a medical professional. A second opinion in the medical environment is capable of impacting the diagnosis, treatment and prognosis of a patient. The patients are granted with a choice to make an informed decision with all the necessary information regarding treatment optimization and avoiding unnecessary risks. This is beneficial to both patients and physicians as a form of guidance barring them from any exposure to legal complexities and claims.

Medical Second Opinion Services Market Leading Players –

SecondOpinionExpert, Inc.

2nd.MD

Medical Opinion

Second Opinion International

AXA Global Healthcare

Texas Medical Concierge

Consumer Medical

WorldCare

PinnacleCare

PayerFusion

ArmadaHealth

Grand Rounds

Proactive MD

Medical Second Opinion Services Market Breakdown by Type

Below 200 USD

200-500 USD

Above 500 USD

Medical Second Opinion Services Market Breakdown by Application

Patients

Families

The healthcare facilities also benefit from the medical second opinion services market owing to the elevated productivity achieved by increasing number of precisely diagnosed treatments provided, quality assurance enhancing and building trust among patients associated with the treatment procedures along with the cost savings incurred by the healthcare facilities from unnecessary surgeries and treatments. However, growing incidence of imprudent use of these tools has been observed provoking redundant medical costs which is hampering the acceptance of medical second opinion services by many patients and healthcare facilities. Growing gap within the patient and medical professionals has urged many patients in the recent years to opt for a second opinion before major surgical procedures.

Such a situation encourages private and public insurance providers to examine the surgery costs and demand for second opinion services. Diagnosis of a disease is the most basic and yet the most critical step in a patient’s treatment procedure and most of the patients go through an errored diagnosis of their illness with some of them exposed to face devastating consequences. Growing skepticism associated with surgical treatments is a major driving factor for the growth of the global medical second opining services market which in many cases advice patients to opt for therapies and other forms of treatment.

The medical second opinion services are majorly utilised in case of neurological disorders, cancer, diabetes, ocular disorders, cardiac disorders and others which are observed to be critical medical conditions requiring accurate diagnosis and an even accurate treatment. Neurological disorders are the most predominant applications of the second opinion services particularly with growing prevalence of depression, Parkinson’s disease, Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and bipolar disorders. Different service providers of the medical second opinion services include hospitals, health insurance companies and medical second opinion providing companies or consultation companies which account for the largest market share.

Medical Second Opinion Services Market Table of Content

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2015-2027)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Medical Second Opinion Services Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Medical Second Opinion Services Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Medical Second Opinion Services Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Medical Second Opinion Services Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Below 200 USD

5.2 200-500 USD

5.3 Above 500 USD

6 Global Medical Second Opinion Services Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Patients

6.2 Families

7 Global Medical Second Opinion Services Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel……Continued

