USA to Build First Offshore WInd Farm

The Biden administration approved the first “large-scale” offshore wind farm in the USA, an 84-turbine array positioned 12 nautical miles off Martha's Vineyard. The array is to generate 800 megawatts, or enough power for 400,000 homes and office buildings.

The administration claimed the project would create 3,600 jobs, and should help fulfill a goal of producing 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030. The Interior Department is also in the midst of environmental reviews for two additional offshore wind farms.

