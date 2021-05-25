New York, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "South and Central America Microplate Reader Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type, Application, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075785/?utm_source=GNW

However, high cost of advanced microplate reader is the major factor hindering the market growth.



A microplate reader is laboratory machine used to estimate bio-chemical or physical reactions, properties, and analytes within the microplate well.It reduces operational time to save reagent costs, allowing researchers to commit more time to data analysis and create actionable insights.



Pharmaceutical R&D is gaining attraction worldwide owing to the rising focus on drug discovery.The US biopharmaceutical industry has been the world leader in the development of new therapeutics.



As per the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), the biopharmaceutical industry invested US$83 billion in R&D in 2019.The increasing demand for new approaches in drug discovery is bolstering the growth of microplate readers.



Various companies are developing microplate readers for the drug discovery process to make the research process easier and faster. Moreover, pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in the drug discovery, gene sequencing, and development of targeted protein to meet the growing demand of the healthcare sector. Further, the development of personalized medicine is leading to increasing demand for genetic studies, which, in turn is likely to contribute to the growth of the microplate reader market.



The Coronavirus outbreak has negatively affected the South and Central America region.At present, the majority of the diagnostic laboratories and research institutes are engaged in diagnosing the COVID-19 patients.



Also, the COVID-19 diagnostic testing industry is witnessing upsurge on account of a growing number of cases coupled with the increasing emergency use authorizations from the regulatory bodies. In addition, several diagnostic companies are engaged in the development of COVID-19 point-of-care rapid diagnostics tests having higher sensitivity and low turn-around time, which is restricting the South and Central America microplate reader market.



Based on Type, the South and Central America microplate readers market is segmented into single-mode microplate readers and multi-mode microplate readers. The single-mode microplate reader segment held a larger share of the market in 2019, whereas the multi-mode microplate readers segment is estimated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on application, South and Central America microplate readers market is segmented into genomics & proteomics research, drug discovery, clinical diagnostics, and others. The drug discovery segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, whereas the clinical diagnostics segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on end user, the South and Central America microplate readers market is segmented into hospital & diagnostic laboratories, biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, and research & academic institutes. The biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Some of the primary and secondary sources associated with this report on the South and Central America microplate readers market are the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), National Health Service (NHS), and Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA).

