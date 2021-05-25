Dublin, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.compublished a new article on the building industry "USA Faces Shortages of Lumber, Other Materials"



As US consumers approach normality again, they face post-pandemic shortages or price hikes in several areas, including chicken, lumber, microchips, gas, steel, metals, chlorine and ketchup.



When the pandemic hit last spring, sawmills shut down lumber production to brace for a housing slump. The slump never arrived and now there isn't enough lumber to feed the red-hot housing market. The shortage is delaying construction of badly needed new homes, complicating renovations of existing ones and causing sticker shock for buyers in what was already a scorching market.



Random-length lumber futures hit a record high of $1,615 on Tuesday, a staggering sevenfold gain from the low in early April 2020. That's a big deal because lumber is the most substantial product that home builders buy.



The article on ResearchAndMarkets.com contains a selection of reports on building such as:

Global Laminated Veneer Lumber Market: Growth, Trends, Competitive Landscape, and Forecasts

Plywood Market in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024

Forged Steel Grinding Media Market Size by Type, by Application, by Geographic Scope And Forecast



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "USA Faces Shortages of Lumber, Other Materials"

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.