Global AI Powered Workout App Market Opportunity Assessment, Business Development, Economic Growth, Industry Demand 2027

Dallas, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing health consciousness among the individuals due to rising prevalence of diseases such as cardiovascular illnesses, chronic diseases, and others, growing importance of healthy diet and eating habits among the individuals and growing number of subscriptions for gyms and fitness centers are the major factors fueling the growth of global AI powered workout app industry market over the forecast time frame. Fitness equipment includes fit bits, gyms equipments, such as dumbbells, treadmills, weights and others. Rising usage of these equipments due to increasing demand for health infrastructures and applications is also contributing to the growth of global AI powered workout app industry market growth in the coming years. Further, rising adoption of Artificial intelligence in several places and sectors are also fueling the market growth.

AI Powered Workout App Market Breakdown by Manufacturers (2021-2027):

Volt Athletics

Fitness Ally

Gymfitty

FitnessAI

Aaptiv Coach

Onyx

Azumio

AI Powered Workout App Market Segment by Types

Android

iOS

AI Powered Workout App Market Segment by Users/Application

Lose Weight

Fitness

Moreover, rising efforts taken by the government to create awareness regarding the healthcare of people in several countries, awareness regarding the importance of prevention of the diseases rather than cure, and growth in healthcare activities and infrastructures such as zumba, aerobics, sports, dance forms and others, which increases people’s interest towards the fitness goals is contributing to the market growth over the coming years. Further, rising adoption of smart phones and internet availability has increased the usage of social media among the people, which increases the importance of maintaining body shape and size and weight management, contributing to the global fitness equipment industry growth.

Moreover, rising spread of COVID-19 has imposed lockdowns and shutdowns and restricted the usage of gyms and fitness centers, hence people were encouraged to do home workouts using the fitness equipments which further increases the demand for fitness equipment among the individuals for household uses. Further, the infection spread also created awareness regarding the importance of staying healthy to avoid the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, which is further fueling the growth of global AI powered workout app industry market in recent times. Moreover, increasing number of industry players adopting new strategies to cater the rising product demand is also creating positive impact on the market growth.

In reference to the regional landscape, the global AI powered workout app industry market is segmented into Sweden, Chile, Indonesia, China, Egypt, Australia, Malaysia, UAE, Netherlands, India, France, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, USA, Switzerland, Europe, Thailand, South UK, China, Columbia, Poland, Germany, Nigeria, Sweden, Spain, Italy, Egypt, Canada, United States, Philippines, Chile, Turkey, Korea, Australia, and rest of the world

