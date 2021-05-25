New York, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "South and Central America Medical Loupes Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type ; Lens Type ; Application ; Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075783/?utm_source=GNW

Similarly, ophthalmic and ears-nose-throat (ENT) surgeries are widely performed worldwide. These surgical procedures require greater magnification as the surgeon needs to visualize nerves, vascular pedicles, and the veins’ anastomoses. The technically advanced medical loupes with LED lights help in providing bright lights and help surgeons to visualize surgical site in bright lights with higher resolution. Therefore, this advantage is increasing the demand for medical loupes.



Similarly, the growing trend for minimally invasive surgeries is driving the medical loupes market.These surgeries are performed with specialized equipment that utilizes advanced technologies such as augmented reality (AR).



The equipment requires favorable conditions and magnified visuals while performing surgeries.Therefore, to get a magnified image quality, medical loupes are integrated with AR technology.



The AR technology offers microscopic images and a tracking system to track the movements of tools while suturing. The rising need for medical loupes during surgical procedures is among the other factors expected to positively influence the demand for medical loupes.



Based on type, the market is segmented into through the lens (TTL) loupes and flip up loupes.In 2019, the through the lens (TTL) loupes segment accounted for larger share of the South and Central America medical loupes market, whereas the flip up loupes segment is expected to grow at faster CAGR during the forecast period.



The growing developments in medical technology that are enabling various product launches in the market, are expected to boost the market growth.For instance, in April 2018, Schultz Optical launched its prismatic loupes innovation – The Feather Series Prismatic TTL Medical Loupes.



The Feather Series Prismatic TTL medical loupes are designed with higher magnification power but with lesser weight than the standard dental and surgical loupes. Such innovations are expected to influence the growth of market during the forecast period.



The South and Central America region is witnessing a growing number of COVID-19 cases since its outbreak.A national survey of dentists in Brazil, a recent pandemic epicenter, was taken to examine how dental coverage has been influenced by public and private networks, shifts in routines and burdens, and how the local incidence of COVID-19 influences dental practitioners.



Dentists have been hired via email and Instagram.Brazil has emerged as the latest pandemic epicenter of COVID-19, with a rapidly rising caseload.



By February 2021, Brazil was the nation with the second-most incidents and fatalities. Given that dentistry is a background of elevated contraction risk and that the foreign availability of personal protective equipment (PPE) has been affected, the pandemic has introduced significant challenges to the dental industry, including ensuring uniform dental coverage for 211 million citizens spread around a region of 8.5 million sq. km. Brazil, with more than half a million dental practitioners, including more than 348,000 dentists, responsible for about 2.5% of the US$ 29 billion global sector, has the biggest dental industry in Latin America.



The overall South and Central America medical loupes market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the South and Central America medical loupes market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the South and Central America medical loupes market. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG; SurgiTel; Sheervision Loupes & Headlights; Neitz Instruments Co., Ltd; Univet S.r.l.; and Den-Mat Holdings, LLC are among the key players operating in the South and Central America medical loupes market.

