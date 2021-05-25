International Health Insurance (IPMI) Market Report 2021 with Profiles of 129 Company Profiles

Dublin, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "International Health Insurance (IPMI) 2021: Volume Two - Company Profiles" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report includes 129 company profiles and a new section on the number of employees.

There are 80 million expatriates, 5 million international students, 4 million temporary foreign workers, and 18 million high net worth individuals of which 2.7 million are ultra high net worth. All these are targets for international private medical insurance.

Expats and local workers of global companies and HNW individuals may no longer have the option of flying home or another country for medical treatment so may have to rely on local healthcare.



Global insurers have national and international healthcare networks that have a better capability for telemedicine than local insurers.

In almost every country the state healthcare network is under never before experienced pressure so access to private healthcare is increasingly essential. In some countries, expats will be at the back of the queue for state healthcare. In some countries, even access to private healthcare may be strained and hospitals may have to prioritise healthcare for long-term partners such as insurance companies over one-time private patients.

An increasing number of insurers are moving from being health insurers to healthcare providers protected by health insurance. With a linked move to Artificial Intelligence and teleconsultation, the world of IPMI is changing.

The fragile and volatile state of global stock markets is of concern to insurers who may already be vulnerable while offering opportunities to potential buyers of insurers and health insurance books of business. The environment for mergers and acquisitions among health insurers remains favourable as they continue to seek out diversification and growth opportunities.

Overview:

The global demand for health insurance is rising fast

There are opportunities for health insurers and brokers

The numbers of expatriates are rising and will increase

IPMI and PMI are no longer separate

Locals, students, NGO workers and travellers need cover

Many countries have made health insurance compulsory

Healthcare and health insurance are becoming intertwined

Top up cover and micro health have massive potential

Tele-health, AI and other new technology will change how insurers, brokers and customers interact

Key Topics Covered:

Base country

HQ

Ownership

Overview

Structure

Insurance

Healthcare

Customer numbers

Strategy

2020 results

2021 results

2021 forecasts

Buying businesses

Selling businesses

Failed deals

Partnerships

Sponsorships

Micro health

Special products

Apps

Marketing

Technology

Start-ups, accelerators and labs

Companies Profiled

A Plus

Abacare

Achmea

Adelaide

ADNIC

Aetna

Ageas

AIA

AIG

Alan

Allegiant Global Partners

Alliance Group International

Allianz

Amariz

Amazon

Antae

Anthem

AON

Apple

APRIL

Arabia Insurance

Ardonagh

Arma Insurance

ASSSA

Aviva

Axa

Bahrain National Life

Bellwood Prestbury

Berkshire Hathaway

Blue Cross

Blue Cross Blue Shield

Bupa

CCW

Centene

Chubb

CIG Group

Cigna

Clements Worldwide

CMIG International

Collinson Group

Combined Insurance

CVS Health

Daman

DavidShield

DFV

Discovery

Doha Insurance

ERGO

Euroins

Exclusive Healthcare

Expacare

Expatriate Group

Fairfax

Fosun International

Freedom Health

FWD

Gallagher

General & Medical

Generali

GeoBlue

Global Benefits Group

Global Risk Partners

Global Underwriters

Globality Health

Great Eastern

Great West Lifeco

Gulf Insurance Group

HealthCare International

Henner Group

Howden

Humana

IMG

Integra Global

Irish Life Health

Jubilee Holdings

JW Seagon

Liberty Health

Liberty Mutual

Lloyd's of London

Lockton

Malakoff Humanis

Manulife

MAPFRE

Marsh McLennan

Medgulf

Medibank

Medicover

Met Life

MGEN

Millennium Insurance Brokers

Momentum Metropolitan

Morgan Price

MSH International

Munich Re

Mutua Madrilena

National Life and General

New India

nib

NN Group

NowCompare

Now Health International

Nugent Sante

Old Mutual

Oman Insurance

Orient Insurance

Pacific Cross International

Pacific Prime

Pan-American Life

PIB Group

PICC

Ping An

Primary Group

PZU

QBE

QLM

RBI Premium

Regency Assurance

SAICO

Sanlam

Seguros 360

Seven Corners

Siaci Saint Honore

SiriusPoint

Sompo

Starr International

State Life

Status Global

Swiss Global

Swiss Life

SwissCare

Tokio Marine

Union Insurance

UNIQA

UnitedHealth

VHI

Verlingue

Vienna Insurance Group

Vitality

VUMI

VYY

WAFA Assurance

WellAway

William Russell

Willis Towers Watson

Zhong An

Zurich Insurance

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j63ya8



