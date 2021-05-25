International Health Insurance (IPMI) Market Report 2021 with Profiles of 129 Company Profiles

Dublin, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "International Health Insurance (IPMI) 2021: Volume Two - Company Profiles" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report includes 129 company profiles and a new section on the number of employees.
There are 80 million expatriates, 5 million international students, 4 million temporary foreign workers, and 18 million high net worth individuals of which 2.7 million are ultra high net worth. All these are targets for international private medical insurance.
Expats and local workers of global companies and HNW individuals may no longer have the option of flying home or another country for medical treatment so may have to rely on local healthcare.
Global insurers have national and international healthcare networks that have a better capability for telemedicine than local insurers.
In almost every country the state healthcare network is under never before experienced pressure so access to private healthcare is increasingly essential. In some countries, expats will be at the back of the queue for state healthcare. In some countries, even access to private healthcare may be strained and hospitals may have to prioritise healthcare for long-term partners such as insurance companies over one-time private patients.
An increasing number of insurers are moving from being health insurers to healthcare providers protected by health insurance. With a linked move to Artificial Intelligence and teleconsultation, the world of IPMI is changing.
The fragile and volatile state of global stock markets is of concern to insurers who may already be vulnerable while offering opportunities to potential buyers of insurers and health insurance books of business. The environment for mergers and acquisitions among health insurers remains favourable as they continue to seek out diversification and growth opportunities.
Overview:
- The global demand for health insurance is rising fast
- There are opportunities for health insurers and brokers
- The numbers of expatriates are rising and will increase
- IPMI and PMI are no longer separate
- Locals, students, NGO workers and travellers need cover
- Many countries have made health insurance compulsory
- Healthcare and health insurance are becoming intertwined
- Top up cover and micro health have massive potential
- Tele-health, AI and other new technology will change how insurers, brokers and customers interact
Key Topics Covered:
- Base country
- HQ
- Ownership
- Overview
- Structure
- Insurance
- Healthcare
- Customer numbers
- Strategy
- 2020 results
- 2021 results
- 2021 forecasts
- Buying businesses
- Selling businesses
- Failed deals
- Partnerships
- Sponsorships
- Micro health
- Special products
- Apps
- Marketing
- Technology
- Start-ups, accelerators and labs
Companies Profiled
- A Plus
- Abacare
- Achmea
- Adelaide
- ADNIC
- Aetna
- Ageas
- AIA
- AIG
- Alan
- Allegiant Global Partners
- Alliance Group International
- Allianz
- Amariz
- Amazon
- Antae
- Anthem
- AON
- Apple
- APRIL
- Arabia Insurance
- Ardonagh
- Arma Insurance
- ASSSA
- Aviva
- Axa
- Bahrain National Life
- Bellwood Prestbury
- Berkshire Hathaway
- Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bupa
- CCW
- Centene
- Chubb
- CIG Group
- Cigna
- Clements Worldwide
- CMIG International
- Collinson Group
- Combined Insurance
- CVS Health
- Daman
- DavidShield
- DFV
- Discovery
- Doha Insurance
- ERGO
- Euroins
- Exclusive Healthcare
- Expacare
- Expatriate Group
- Fairfax
- Fosun International
- Freedom Health
- FWD
- Gallagher
- General & Medical
- Generali
- GeoBlue
- Global Benefits Group
- Global Risk Partners
- Global Underwriters
- Globality Health
- Great Eastern
- Great West Lifeco
- Gulf Insurance Group
- HealthCare International
- Henner Group
- Howden
- Humana
- IMG
- Integra Global
- Irish Life Health
- Jubilee Holdings
- JW Seagon
- Liberty Health
- Liberty Mutual
- Lloyd's of London
- Lockton
- Malakoff Humanis
- Manulife
- MAPFRE
- Marsh McLennan
- Medgulf
- Medibank
- Medicover
- Met Life
- MGEN
- Millennium Insurance Brokers
- Momentum Metropolitan
- Morgan Price
- MSH International
- Munich Re
- Mutua Madrilena
- National Life and General
- New India
- nib
- NN Group
- NowCompare
- Now Health International
- Nugent Sante
- Old Mutual
- Oman Insurance
- Orient Insurance
- Pacific Cross International
- Pacific Prime
- Pan-American Life
- PIB Group
- PICC
- Ping An
- Primary Group
- PZU
- QBE
- QLM
- RBI Premium
- Regency Assurance
- SAICO
- Sanlam
- Seguros 360
- Seven Corners
- Siaci Saint Honore
- SiriusPoint
- Sompo
- Starr International
- State Life
- Status Global
- Swiss Global
- Swiss Life
- SwissCare
- Tokio Marine
- Union Insurance
- UNIQA
- UnitedHealth
- VHI
- Verlingue
- Vienna Insurance Group
- Vitality
- VUMI
- VYY
- WAFA Assurance
- WellAway
- William Russell
- Willis Towers Watson
- Zhong An
- Zurich Insurance
