Application Gateway Market to hit USD 4 billion by 2025 - Insights on Key Developments, COVID-19 Impact, Value Chain Analysis, Expansion Plans, and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

Dallas, Texas, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Application Gateway Market by Component (Solutions, Services), Organization Size (Small & Medium, Large), Application (BFSI, Telecom & IT, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Government, Others), and Region, Global Forecast 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global application gateway market size is anticipated to reach at USD 4 billion by 2025. Organizations now-a-days deal with massive amount of data in their day-to-day operations. The rate of inbound data, the data gathered, and the outgoing data may cause complexities within the organizational systems and lead to security risks and attacks. Application gateway enables network security by hiding and protecting data of enterprise network through a firewall.

Increasing application gateway requirement by verticals such as BFSI, government & public sector, IT and telecom, to safeguard information and prevent application layer attack is fueling the application gateway market. However, lack of obligatory regulatory for information security along with lack of skilled technical personnel are hindering the industry growth.

The global application gateway market contains both solution and service segment. The solution segment has maximum revenue share within the global application gateway market in 2019. The industry participants within the application gateway market are focusing on building innovative solutions that can tackle security threats and phishing attacks against employees, ransomware, advanced persistent threats, denial-of-service-attacks, as well as securing mobile devices authorized for employees. However, the service segment is likely to grow at a staggering rate in the next five years.

The global application gateway market has strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These market players target to gain a competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and expanding their businesses.

The global application gateway market is a wide range to North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is considered a mature market in the application gateway applications, owing to an outsized presence of organization with the availability of technical expertise and advanced IT infrastructure. The US and Canada are the highest contributory countries to the expansion of the application gateway market in North America.

The major players of the global application gateway market are Microsoft, SAP, Orange, F5 Networks, Palo Alto Networks, Forcepoint, Zscaler, Citrix, Akamai, Aculab, Imperva, Barracuda Networks, KEMP Technologies, SNAPT, AVI Networks, and more. The application gateway market is fragmented with the existence of well-known global and domestic players across the globe.

