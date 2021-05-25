Medical Clothing Market to Hit USD 140.64 Billion by 2027 Backed by Increasing Focus on Improving Healthcare Infrastructure, says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical clothing market size is expected to showcase considerable growth by reaching USD 140.64 billion by 2028 while exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% between 2021 and 2028. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “Medical Clothing Market, 2021-2028.” The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 86.14 billion by 2020. Factors such as the rising incidence of pandemic outbreaks and the growing focus on upgrading healthcare settings will bode well for the adoption of the product globally.

Market to Exhibited a Growth Rate of 36.1% in 2020 amid Rapid Surge of COVID-19 Cases Worldwide

The rapid surge in the COVID-19 cases globally had led the healthcare sector to completely focus on the well-being of the patients. The primary focus on reducing the impact of the virus and proactive government efforts to spread awareness regarding safety and hygiene has led to significant investment in the medical apparel category. For instance, in April 2020, China announced the production of 116 million masks per day, a 12 times surge in the capacity pre-pandemic. This propelled the market to exhibit a growth rate of 36.1% in 2020.

Industry Development:

January 2021 – Calgary Designer Nina Kharey, announced the launch of Folds. The product is a new line of sustainable antimicrobial and antiviral scrubs for several healthcare professionals.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/medical-clothing-market-102704





Rising Incidence of Chronic Ailments to Favor Market Growth

The rise in chronic diseases has led to an uptick in the number of patients worldwide. However, patients that are being treated in the hospital have chances of contracting hospital-acquired infections (HAI). For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), 10% hospitals in developing countries and about 7% of them in developed countries register at least one case of HAI at any given time. This has led to the increasing focus on improving the healthcare infrastructure and maintaining optimum hygiene. This is anticipated to favor the global medical clothing market growth during the forecast period.

Product Innovation by Key Players to Amplify Their Market Positions

The market is experiencing healthy competition between key players that are striving to establish their footprint by developing advanced medical clothing products. Moreover, other companies are focusing on maintaining their presence by adopting strategies such as collaboration, merger and acquisition, and partnership to gain a competitive edge over their rivals





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/medical-clothing-market-102704





What does the Report Provide?

The global market for medical clothing report provides a detailed analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will further contribute to the market growth. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PORTER’s Five Point Analysis and PESTEL to obtain information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.

High Production and Distribution of Medical Apparel to Augment Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to experience massive growth during the forecast period. The improving healthcare infrastructure coupled with awareness about patients' safety and hygiene will boost the market in the region. Moreover, the increasing manufacturing of medical products by prominent players will have an outstanding impact on the market. In addition, the presence of medical apparel manufacturers in emerging countries such as India and China incite development in Asia Pacific. Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa are expected to experience steady growth due to the increasing healthcare investments by governments in the regions.







Quick Buy Medical Clothing Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102704





Market Segmentation:

Based on the product, the market is divided into surgical drapes, scrubs and gowns, gloves, facial protection, sterilization wraps, protective apparels, and others.

On the basis of the product, the surgical drapes segment held a global medical clothing market share of about 31.5% in 2020 and is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. This is due to the high adoption of surgical drapes that aid in protecting the medical professionals from the blood-borne pathogens while treating the patients.

Moreover, based on the end-user, the market is trifurcated into hospitals & physicians’ offices, outpatient facilities, and others. Lastly, based on the region, the market is segregated into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The Report Lists the Key Players in this Market:

Cardinal Health, Inc.(U.S.)

Halyard Health (U.S.)

Barco Uniforms (U.S)

Superior Uniform Groups (U.S)

Semperit AG Holding (Austria)

Ansell Healthcare LLC (Australia)

3M company (U.S)

Medline Industries (U.S)

Mölnlycke Health Care (Sweden)

Other prominent players





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/medical-clothing-market-102704





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Market Scope Market Segmentation Market Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of COVID-19 Impact on Medical Clothing Market Snapshot of Advancement in Products of Medical Clothing Key Emerging Trends in Global Medical Clothing Market Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Global Medical Clothing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017–2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Surgical Drapes, Scrubs and Gowns Gloves Facial Protection Sterlization Wraps Protective Apparel Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user Hospitals Outpatient Facilities Physicians Offices Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Medical Clothing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017–2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Surgical Drapes, Scrubs and Gowns Gloves Facial Protection Sterlization Wraps Protective Apparel Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user Hospitals Outpatient Facilities Physicians’ Offices Others



TOC Continued…..!!!





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/medical-clothing-market-102704





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Therapeutics Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Drug Class (Prophylaxis and Treatment), By End-user (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Anxiety Disorders and Depression Treatment Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Drug Class (Antidepressants, Anxiolytics, Anticonvulsants, Noradrenergic Agents, and Atypical Antipsychotics), By Indication (Anxiety and Depression), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Thin Film Drugs Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Drug Type (Oral Thin Film Drugs and Transdermal Thin Film Drugs), By Disease Indication (Schizophrenia, Migraine, Opioid Dependence, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Point-of-Care (POC) Coagulation Testing Devices Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Device Type (Anticoagulation Monitoring Devices (PT-INR, ACT, aPTT), Platelet Function Monitoring Devices, Viscoelastic Coagulation Monitoring Devices (TEG, and ROTEM), and Others); By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Homecare, and Others), Regional Forecast, 2020-2027





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



