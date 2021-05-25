Configuration Management Market to hit USD 4 billion by 2025 - Insights on Key Developments, COVID-19 Impact, Value Chain Analysis, Expansion Plans, and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

Dallas, Texas, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Configuration Management Market By Component (Solutions, Services), Module (Configuration Management Database (CMDB), Service Catalog, Service Definition, Others), Application (BFSI, Government & Public Sector, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Retail & Consumer Packaged Goods, Telecom And IT, Others), and Region, Global Forecast 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The market size for global configuration management market size is anticipated to reach at USD 4 billion by 2025. Factors such as growth in demand for personalized products with several options that upturns the product configuration hence complicating the design changes is expected to fuel the industry demand over the forecast period. Also, with a surge in competitive environment in every industry vertical, customer are seeking for processes that facilitate shorter development cycle, cost effective, along with constant improvement.

The configuration management system are capable to enforce and define formal procedures and policies that govern status monitoring, asset identification, and auditing and provides improved stability, efficiency, and control by improving tracking and visibility. Hence, by configuring an effective configuration management system, an organization can minimize risk factors associated with the projects and attain greater levels of security.

Based on the module segment, the market is bifurcated into configuration management database (CMDB), service catalog, service definition, and others. In 2019, the configuration management database segment gathered the largest market revenue and it is anticipated to govern the configuration management market throughout the forecast period. However, the service catalogue segment is anticipated to grow at a substantial growth rate over the forecast period.

The global configuration management market has strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These market players target to gain a competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and expanding their businesses.

The global configuration management market is a wide range to North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is considered a mature market in the configuration management applications, owing to an outsized presence of organization with the availability of technical expertise and advanced IT infrastructure. The United States and Canada are the highest contributory nations to the expansion of the configuration management industry in North America.

The major players of the global configuration management market are Microsoft, AWS, Oracle, BMC Software, IBM, Alibaba Cloud, CA Technologies, Puppet, Ansible, Chef, Micro Focus, CloudBees, Northern Tech AS, Canonical, and more. The configuration management market is fragmented with the existence of well-known global and domestic players across the globe.

