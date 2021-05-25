Toronto, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In April, the GTA new home market saw another very strong month, with record high sales of new condominium apartments, the Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD) announced today.***

Condominium apartments, including units in low, medium and high-rise buildings, stacked townhouses and loft units, accounted for 3,619 new home sales in April, according to Altus Group*, BILD’s official source for new home market intelligence. It was the highest number of new condominiums sold in April since 2000 and 69 per cent above the 10-year average.

Sales of new single-family homes, including detached, linked, and semi-detached houses and townhouses (excluding stacked townhouses), with 1,020 units sold, were 26 per cent below the 10-year average.

“The record number of new condominium apartment sales for April was boosted by a high number of recent launches of product spread throughout the GTA – about two-thirds of April sales were in projects opened in April,” said Ryan Wyse, Altus Group’s Manager, Analytics, Data Solutions. “The rapid price increase for new single-family homes since last summer is also a factor, as price sensitive buyers shift their expectations to product they can afford.”

Remaining inventory increased in April compared to the previous month, to 12,571 units. Remaining inventory includes units in preconstruction projects, in projects currently under construction, and in completed buildings.

“We are continuing to see unprecedented activity in the GTA market,” said Dave Wilkes, BILD President & CEO. “The robust demand testifies to the continued attractiveness of the GTA as a place to call home. We must double down on our efforts to build enough supply to keep the market balanced and provide homes for the more than four million additional people who will call the GTA home by 2051.”

The benchmark price for new condominium apartments decreased in April compared to the previous month, to $1,058,432, which was up 7.5 per cent over the last 12 months. The benchmark price for new single-family homes also decreased compared to the previous month, to $1,395,190, which was still up 24.8 per cent over the last 12 months.

April New Home Sales by Municipality: **

April 2021 Condominium Apartments Single-family Total Region 2021 2020 2019 2021 2020 2019 2021 2020 2019 Durham 140 6 40 276 74 121 416 80 161 Halton 339 46 42 104 49 88 443 95 130 Peel 790 29 760 219 54 269 1,009 83 1,029 Toronto 1,390 341 1,004 12 13 52 1,402 354 1,056 York 960 86 1,206 409 119 254 1,369 205 1,460 GTA 3,619 508 3,052 1,020 309 784 4,639 817 3,836

Source: Altus Group

With more than 1,300 member companies, BILD is the voice of the home building, land development and professional renovation industry in the Greater Toronto Area. The building and renovation industry provides more than 269,000 jobs in the region and $30.3 billion in investment value. BILD is proudly affiliated with the Ontario and Canadian Home Builders' Associations.

*Altus Group should be credited as BILD’s official source of new home market intelligence.

**Historical data are subject to revisions.

*** Notice to journalists: To avoid inaccuracies, we strongly recommend against making year-to-year comparisons between April 2021 and April 2020, as the latter was the first full month of the global pandemic, with a province-wide shut-down in effect and new home sales at record low levels.

