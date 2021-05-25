One Identity Doubles Down on its Cloud-First Strategy, Delivering a Modular, Integrated Platform to Address Emerging Identity-Centric Security Requirements

One Identity’s core PAM, IGA and Active Directory security solutions are now all available in SaaS models and ISO 27001 certified



This Cloud without Compromise vision delivers optimal flexibility to help organizations secure, manage and govern hybrid AD environments and adapt to evolving needs

The solutions create an easy and affordable path to Active Directory and Azure Active Directory-centered IGA practices to empower Zero Trust models



ALISO VIEJO, Calif., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Identity , a proven leader in identity-centric security, today announced the availability of its Active Roles and Password Manager products in a software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. The company also announced a new SaaS-delivered solution, Starling CertAccess, which delivers access request and access certification to help organizations leverage Active Directory (AD) and Azure Active Directory (AAD) in the enterprise. This announcement, coupled with the company’s previous news that its Identity Manager and Safeguard products are now available as SaaS offerings , is the culmination of a months’ long effort to deliver a Unified Identity Security Platform for its customers.

Designed with the full capabilities of One Identity’s on-premises solutions, these SaaS offerings are hosted, managed and operated within the One Identity Cloud. They are integrated and modular, delivering optimal flexibility to organizations so they can start their identity-centric security journey where they have the greatest needs and can easily be extended as an organization’s needs and IT maturity evolve. All of One Identity’s solutions are now also ISO 27001 certified, delivering credible third-party validation that each solution is optimally secure.

“Today, identities lie at the center of an organization’s strategy to protect what matters most, and with requirements evolving rapidly, security professionals need to have options in order to remain cyber resilient,” said Bhagwat Swaroop, president and general manager of One Identity. “Our vision to deliver solutions in an easy-to-deploy and consume model, where new functionality can simply be exposed to step up to new or more advanced use cases, aligns closely to how we see the market developing and how we see our customers preparing for the future.”

An Easy and Affordable Path to IGA

The sprint to the cloud has forced many organizations to implement limited and siloed SaaS solutions that lack the governance power and administrative workflow flexibility of established on-prem solutions. This fragmented approach makes it difficult for organizations to execute governance practices and manage the access of users across their hybrid AD/AAD environment. The combination of Starling CertAccess and Active Roles provides organizations with an easy, comprehensive approach to access request and access certification in hybrid AD environments.

“Controlling user access is critical to security, yet many companies are forced to compromise on their governance programs if they choose to implement required functionality from the cloud due to the limited capabilities of most SaaS solutions,” said Martin Kuppinger, founder and principal analyst of KuppingerCole Analysts AG. “This expansion of One Identity’s On Demand portfolio to now include hybrid AD management and security, password management, and governance microservices provides organizations with a modern, cloud-based approach for delivering Access Request capabilities.”

A Building Block for Zero Trust

The difficulty of managing, securing, and controlling user accounts in AD and AAD introduces multiple opportunities for enterprises to mismanage access. By enabling employees to easily and consistently request access in AD and AAD, and for the line-of-business to certify that access, Starling CertAccess ensures users have the right amount of access without leaving credentials vulnerable – with all the assurance that it is right. Starling CertAccess augments the user and group administrative power of Active Roles and Active Roles On Demand to streamline critical hybrid AD IGA tasks – from access request, to fulfillment, and certification. This unified approach makes it much easier for organizations to achieve a Zero-Trust model in a hybrid environment.



“With 95% of Fortune 1000 companies relying on AD and AAD to manage their user access, these environments have become a natural starting point for Zero Trust,” said Bhagwat Swaroop, president and general manager of One Identity. “However, the limitations of native tools and the lack of built-in IGA functionality make it challenging for IT teams to achieve the visibility and control that organizations require. With Starling CertAccess and Active Roles On Demand, organizations can take immediate advantage of SaaS-delivered IGA capabilities to put them on the path to achieving the right Zero Trust model for their business.”



With the addition of Password Manager On Demand, organizations can add powerful password management and user self-service to their IGA program in the way they prefer to consume it. Password Manager On Demand allows organizations to eliminate expensive IT intervention, implement stronger password policies and safeguard against data breaches, while reducing help desk workloads.



One Identity SaaS solutions have achieved the ISO 27001 certification, an international standard that helps organizations manage the security of their information assets. One Identity Active Roles On Demand, Password Manager On Demand and Starling CertAccess are available now. For more information about the SaaS-based IGA solutions, please visit https://www.oneidentity.com/solutions/cloud/ . For more information on enabling Zero Trust, please visit https://www.oneidentity.com/solutions/zerotrust/ .

About One Identity

One Identity , a Quest Software business, helps organizations achieve an identity-centric security strategy with a uniquely broad and integrated portfolio of identity management offerings developed with a cloud-first strategy including AD account lifecycle management, identity governance and administration and privileged access management. One Identity empowers organizations to reach their full potential, unimpeded by security, yet safeguarded against threats without compromise regardless of how they choose to consume the services. One Identity and its approach is trusted by customers worldwide, where more than 7,500 organizations worldwide depend on One Identity solutions to manage more than 125 million identities, enhancing their agility and efficiency while securing access to their systems and data – on-prem, cloud or hybrid. For more information, visit http://www.oneidentity.com .



