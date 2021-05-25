RiskIQ Announces New Integration of its PassiveTotalⓇ Platform With Network Performance and Security Analytics Leader ElastiFlow

SAN FRANCISCO, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RiskIQ , a leader in Internet Security Intelligence, announced a new integration that makes threat data from RiskIQ PassiveTotal, its threat detection and investigation platform, available in ElastiFlow to illuminate cyber threats related to network traffic flow in real-time.



The integration enables ElastiFlow users to view detailed information about traffic flow on a live, ongoing basis, seamlessly feeding malicious IP data collected by RiskIQ's Internet Intelligence Graph into the ElastiFlow platform.

"The ability to receive immediate information and details about what malicious IPs may be traversing your network has never before been done so seamlessly and effortlessly," said Lou Manousos, CEO at RiskIQ. "We're providing users with instant, actionable insights into the threats and malicious activities occurring across the Internet. ElastiFlow is a powerful new addition and partner for the RiskIQ Interlock Partner Program."

RiskIQ’s Interlock Partner Program is a next-generation program supporting deep, bi-directional integrations that meaningfully advance the capabilities and value for customers and both solutions. It enables members to rapidly deploy RiskIQ attack surface visibility and internet security intelligence across their enterprise security ecosystem (or infrastructure) for automated and informed threat detection, investigations, and prevention.

RiskIQ’s PassiveTotal provides unmatched, real-time threat data, including malicious activities and reputation IP data going back more than a decade. When matched against IP traffic, it instantly alerts users to upstream and downstream threats.

“We live in an increasingly networked world, where organizations are not only expected to deliver reliable services but also must protect the data that has been entrusted to them by their users and customers. ElastiFlow is the most proven solution to provide operations teams with complete visibility of network traffic in and out of these trusted environments,” says Rob Cowart, Founder and CEO of ElastiFlow. “By enriching collected flow records with real-time threat indicators from RiskIQ’s industry-leading PassiveTotal service, security teams are enabled to quickly identify suspicious and malicious activity. This includes service access attempts by known bad external sources and internal, possibly compromised systems connecting to high-risk external services. Working with an innovative partner such as RiskIQ enables ElastiFlow to provide these insights for organizations of any size and helps keep their digital assets secure.”

ElastiFlow recently released their 5.1 version of the software that optimized the speed and display of relevant malicious IPs in the ElastiFlow user's screen, making this integration even more powerful.

About RiskIQ

RiskIQ is a leader in digital attack surface management, providing the most comprehensive discovery, intelligence, and mitigation of threats associated with an organization's digital presence. With more than 75% of attacks originating outside the firewall, RiskIQ allows enterprises to gain unified insight and control over web, social and mobile exposures. Trusted by security teams, CISO's, and more than 100,000 security analysts, RiskIQ's platform combines advanced internet data reconnaissance and analytics to expedite investigations, understand digital attack surfaces, assess risk, and take action to protect the business, brand, and customers. Based in San Francisco, the company is backed by Summit Partners, Battery Ventures, Georgian Partners, NationalGrid Partners, and MassMutual Ventures.

About ElastiFlow

ElastiFlow delivers the world's most scalable and performant network performance and security analytics solutions. With ElastiFlow, network observability is re-imagined with the most complete visualization solution, designed to analyze your network traffic. Networks and the people who engineer, deploy and maintain them, are the unsung heroes of the modern world in which we live. Whether for business, healthcare, entertainment or social connection, we all depend on the reliability, performance and security of network infrastructure. ElastiFlow was created to provide the visibility and insights necessary to make this world possible.

