iMedia Brands Reports First Quarter 2021 Results, Updates 2021 Guidance

MINNEAPOLIS, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMedia Brands, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IMBI) today announced results for the first quarter ended May 1, 2021.
First Quarter 2021 Summary & Recent Highlights
- Q1 net sales were $113.2 million, an increase of 18% compared to same prior-year period and the best year-over-year quarterly revenue growth in eight years. During the quarter, the Company launched 34 new brands across its television networks ShopHQ, ShopBulldogTV and ShopHQHealth.
- Q1 gross margin was 40.6%, a 350-basis point improvement over the same prior-year period.
- Q1 total active customers grew by 14% compared to the same prior-year period.
- Q1 net loss attributable to stockholders improved to $3.2 million, a 53% improvement over the same prior-year period.
- Q1 adjusted EBITDA was $8.1 million, a $9.8 million improvement over the same prior-year period.
- On May 20, 2021, the Company announced ShopHQ is set to launch in 20+ million high-definition homes in top U.S. markets, including New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Dallas, Washington, D.C and Boston via its new affiliation agreement with RNN, the largest independent broadcast group in the U.S.
- On March 1, 2021, the Company entered a licensing partnership with ReStore Capital, a Hilco Global company, where iMedia will operate and grow the Christopher & Banks business throughout all sales channels, including digital, television, catalog, and brick-and-mortar retail.
- On February 22, 2021, the Company successfully closed on its common stock equity raise of $21.2 million, net of discounts, commissions, and other offering costs.
- On February 5, 2021, the Company contributed approximately $3.5 million in inventory to acquire a controlling interest in an online marketplace called TheCloseOut.com. The site offers consumers exclusive and name-brand products at deep discounts.
CEO Commentary
“Q1 was another strong performance for us,” said Tim Peterman, CEO of iMedia Brands, “and when we combine our strong operating fundamentals with the recently announced growth catalysts like Christopher & Banks and ShopHQ’s launch in 20+ million high-definition homes in June, iMedia is positioned well for a strong 2021.”
First Quarter 2021 Results
|SUMMARY RESULTS AND KEY OPERATING METRICS
|($ Millions, except average selling price and EPS)
|Q1
5/1/2021
|Q1
5/2/2020
|Q1
Change
|Net Sales
|$
|113.2
|$
|95.8
|18
|%
|Gross Margin %
|40.6
|%
|37.1
|%
|350 bps
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|8.1
|$
|(1.6
|)
|N/A
|Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
|$
|(0.2
|)
|$
|-
|N/A
|Net loss attributable to shareholders
|$
|(3.2
|)
|$
|(6.8
|)
|53
|%
|EPS
|$
|(0.21
|)
|$
|(0.82
|)
|75
|%
|Net Shipped Units (000s)
|1,513
|1,348
|12
|%
|Average Selling Price (ASP)
|$
|66
|$
|64
|3
|%
|Return Rate %
|16.8
|%
|17.8
|%
|(100 bps)
|ShopHQ Digital Net Sales %
|51.5
|%
|53.1
|%
|(160 bps)
|Total Customers - 12 Month Rolling (000s)
|1,071
|991
|8
|%
|% of ShopHQ Net Merchandise Sales by Category
|Jewelry & Watches
|48
|%
|46
|%
|Home & Consumer Electronics
|15
|%
|16
|%
|Beauty & Health
|22
|%
|24
|%
|Fashion & Accessories
|15
|%
|14
|%
|Total
|100
|%
|100
|%
Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of May 1, 2021, total unrestricted cash was $14.9 million. Net debt at the end of Q1 was $37.8 million, a $0.1 million reduction from prior-year end. The Company also had an additional $9.3 million of unused availability on its revolving credit facility.
Increased Outlook
For Q2 2021, the Company anticipates reporting at least $8 million of adjusted EBITDA and approximately $121 million in revenue, which is roughly a 3% decline in revenue compared to the same prior year period due to the prior year period’s unusually high revenue performance.
For the full year 2021, the Company anticipates reporting full year adjusted EBITDA between $35 and $37 million, which is an approximate $7 million increase from the Company’s previous guidance. In addition, the Company anticipates reporting full year revenue of at least $490 million, which is an 8% increase compared to 2020. This is primarily driven by ShopHQ’s new 20+ million HD homes launching in late June and the growth of Christopher & Banks.
About iMedia Brands, Inc.
iMedia Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMBI) is a leading interactive media company that owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. Its brand portfolio spans multiple business models and product categories. Its television brands are ShopHQ shophq.com, ShopBulldogTV shopbulldogtv.com, ShopHQHealth shophqhealth.com and LaVenta. Its media commerce services brands are Float Left Interactive floatleft.tv and i3PL Services. Its consumer brands include J.W. Hulme jwhulmeco.com, Christopher & Banks christopherandbanks.com, ourgalleria.com and thecloseout.com. Please visit www.imediabrands.com for more investor information.
|iMEDIA BRANDS INC.
|AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(In thousands except share and per share data)
|May 1,
|January 30,
|2021
|2021
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash
|$
|14,946
|$
|15,485
|Accounts receivable, net
|56,601
|61,951
|Inventories
|74,522
|68,715
|Current portion of television distribution rights, net
|17,364
|19,725
|Prepaid expenses and other
|11,722
|7,853
|Total current assets
|175,155
|173,729
|Property and equipment, net
|43,441
|41,988
|Television distribution rights, net
|4,230
|7,028
|Other assets
|8,975
|3,892
|Total Assets
|$
|231,801
|$
|226,637
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|54,941
|$
|77,995
|Accrued liabilities
|41,840
|29,509
|Current portion of television distribution rights obligation
|26,141
|29,173
|Current portion of long term credit facility
|2,714
|2,714
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|262
|462
|Deferred revenue
|361
|213
|Total current liabilities
|126,259
|140,066
|Other long term liabilities
|6,814
|8,855
|Long term credit facilities
|49,995
|50,666
|Total liabilities
|183,068
|199,587
|Commitments and contingencies
|Shareholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 400,000 shares authorized;
|zero shares issued and outstanding
|-
|-
|Common stock, $.01 par value, 29,600,000 shares authorized as of
|May 1, 2021 and January 30, 2021; 16,384,402 and 13,019,061 shares
|issued and outstanding as of May 1, 2021 and January 30, 2021
|164
|130
|Additional paid-in capital
|495,972
|474,375
|Accumulated deficit
|(450,683
|)
|(447,455
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|45,453
|27,050
|Equity of the Non-Controlling Interest
|$
|3,280
|$
|-
|Total Equity
|$
|48,733
|$
|27,050
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|$
|231,801
|$
|226,637
|iMEDIA BRANDS, INC.
|AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(Unaudited)
|(In thousands, except share and per share data)
| For the Three-Month Periods Ended
|May 1,
|May 2,
|2021
|2020
|Net sales
|$
|113,203
|$
|95,834
|Cost of sales
|$
|67,196
|60,277
|Gross profit
|$
|46,007
|35,557
|Margin %
|40.6
|%
|37.1
|%
|Operating expense:
|Distribution and selling
|$
|34,247
|33,735
|General and administrative
|$
|6,435
|5,367
|Depreciation and amortization
|$
|7,375
|1,881
|Restructuring costs
|$
|-
|209
|Total operating expense
|$
|48,057
|41,192
|Operating loss
|$
|(2,050
|)
|(5,635
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Interest income
|$
|1
|1
|Interest expense
|$
|(1,313
|)
|(1,179
|)
|Total other expense
|$
|(1,312
|)
|(1,178
|)
|Loss before income taxes
|$
|(3,362
|)
|(6,813
|)
|Income tax provision
|$
|(15
|)
|(15
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(3,377
|)
|$
|(6,828
|)
|Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
|$
|(150
|)
|-
|Net loss attributable to shareholders
|$
|(3,227
|)
|$
|(6,828
|)
|Net loss per common share
|$
|(0.21
|)
|$
|(0.82
|)
|Net loss per common share
|---assuming dilution
|$
|(0.21
|)
|$
|(0.82
|)
|Weighted average number of
|common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|15,620,995
|8,290,790
|Diluted
|15,620,995
|8,290,790
|iMEDIA BRANDS, INC.
|AND SUBSIDIARIES
|PERFORMANCE MEASURES BY SEGMENT
|($ in Millions)
|For the Three-Month Period Ended
|For the Three-Month Period Ended
|May 1, 2021
|May 2, 2020
|ShopHQ
|Emerging
|Consolidated
|ShopHQ
|Emerging
|Consolidated
|Net Sales
|$
|100.3
|$
|12.9
|$
|113.2
|$
|93.8
|$
|2.0
|$
|95.8
|Gross Profit
|$
|40.4
|$
|5.6
|46.0
|35.0
|0.6
|35.6
|Operating Loss
|$
|(1.9
|)
|$
|(0.2
|)
|(2.1
|)
|(3.8
|)
|(1.8
|)
|(5.6
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|7.1
|$
|1.0
|8.1
|0.0
|(1.7
|)
|(1.6
|)
|iMEDIA BRANDS, INC.
|AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Reconciliation of Net Loss Attributable to Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA:
|(Unaudited)
|(in thousands)
|For the Three-Month Period Ended
|For the Three-Month Period Ended
|May 1, 2021
|May 2, 2020
|ShopHQ
|Emerging
|Consolidated
|ShopHQ
|Emerging
|Consolidated
|Net loss attributable to shareholders
|$
|(3,227
|)
|$
|(6,828
|)
|Adjustments:
|Depreciation and amortization
|8,317
|2,905
|Interest income
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|Interest expense
|1,313
|1,179
|Income taxes
|15
|15
|EBITDA (as defined)
|$
|5,956
|$
|461
|$
|6,417
|$
|(1,063
|)
|$
|(1,667
|)
|$
|(2,730
|)
|A reconciliation of EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA is as follows:
|EBITDA (as defined)
|$
|5,956
|$
|461
|$
|6,417
|$
|(1,063
|)
|$
|(1,667
|)
|$
|(2,730
|)
|Adjustments:
|Restructuring costs
|-
|-
|-
|209
|-
|209
|One-time customer concessions
|341
|-
|341
|Transaction, settlement and integration costs, net (a)
|124
|576
|700
|259
|-
|259
|Non-cash share-based compensation expense
|678
|-
|678
|615
|-
|615
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|7,099
|$
|1,037
|$
|8,136
|$
|20
|$
|(1,667
|)
|$
|(1,647
|)
- Transaction, settlement and integration costs for the three-month period ended May 1, 2021 includes professional fees and other transaction fees related to the TheCloseOut.com and Christopher & Banks transactions. Transaction, settlement and integration costs for three-month period ended May 2, 2020 includes contract settlement costs, business acquisition and integration-related costs.
Adjusted EBITDA
EBITDA represents net income (loss) for the respective periods excluding depreciation and amortization expense, interest income (expense) and income taxes. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding non-operating gains (losses); executive and management transition costs; restructuring costs; non-cash impairment charges and write downs; transaction, settlement, and integration costs, net; rebranding costs; and non-cash share-based compensation expense. The Company has included the “Adjusted EBITDA” measure in its EBITDA reconciliation in order to adequately assess the operating performance of its television and online businesses and in order to maintain comparability to its analyst's coverage and financial guidance, when given. Management believes that the Adjusted EBITDA measure allows investors to make a meaningful comparison between its business operating results over different periods of time with those of other similar companies. In addition, management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a metric to evaluate operating performance under the Company’s management and executive incentive compensation programs. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are both non-GAAP measures and should not be construed as an alternative to operating income (loss), net income (loss) or to cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and should not be construed as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The Company has included a reconciliation of the comparable GAAP measure, net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA in this release.
