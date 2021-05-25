iMedia Brands Reports First Quarter 2021 Results, Updates 2021 Guidance

MINNEAPOLIS, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMedia Brands, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IMBI) today announced results for the first quarter ended May 1, 2021.



First Quarter 2021 Summary & Recent Highlights

Q1 net sales were $113.2 million, an increase of 18% compared to same prior-year period and the best year-over-year quarterly revenue growth in eight years. During the quarter, the Company launched 34 new brands across its television networks ShopHQ, ShopBulldogTV and ShopHQHealth.

Q1 gross margin was 40.6%, a 350-basis point improvement over the same prior-year period.

Q1 total active customers grew by 14% compared to the same prior-year period.

Q1 net loss attributable to stockholders improved to $3.2 million, a 53% improvement over the same prior-year period.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA was $8.1 million, a $9.8 million improvement over the same prior-year period.

On May 20, 2021, the Company announced ShopHQ is set to launch in 20+ million high-definition homes in top U.S. markets, including New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Dallas, Washington, D.C and Boston via its new affiliation agreement with RNN, the largest independent broadcast group in the U.S.

On March 1, 2021, the Company entered a licensing partnership with ReStore Capital, a Hilco Global company, where iMedia will operate and grow the Christopher & Banks business throughout all sales channels, including digital, television, catalog, and brick-and-mortar retail.

On February 22, 2021, the Company successfully closed on its common stock equity raise of $21.2 million, net of discounts, commissions, and other offering costs.

On February 5, 2021, the Company contributed approximately $3.5 million in inventory to acquire a controlling interest in an online marketplace called TheCloseOut.com. The site offers consumers exclusive and name-brand products at deep discounts.



CEO Commentary

“Q1 was another strong performance for us,” said Tim Peterman, CEO of iMedia Brands, “and when we combine our strong operating fundamentals with the recently announced growth catalysts like Christopher & Banks and ShopHQ’s launch in 20+ million high-definition homes in June, iMedia is positioned well for a strong 2021.”

First Quarter 2021 Results

SUMMARY RESULTS AND KEY OPERATING METRICS ($ Millions, except average selling price and EPS) Q1

5/1/2021 Q1

5/2/2020 Q1

Change Net Sales $ 113.2 $ 95.8 18 % Gross Margin % 40.6 % 37.1 % 350 bps Adjusted EBITDA $ 8.1 $ (1.6 ) N/A Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest $ (0.2 ) $ - N/A Net loss attributable to shareholders $ (3.2 ) $ (6.8 ) 53 % EPS $ (0.21 ) $ (0.82 ) 75 % Net Shipped Units (000s) 1,513 1,348 12 % Average Selling Price (ASP) $ 66 $ 64 3 % Return Rate % 16.8 % 17.8 % (100 bps) ShopHQ Digital Net Sales % 51.5 % 53.1 % (160 bps) Total Customers - 12 Month Rolling (000s) 1,071 991 8 % % of ShopHQ Net Merchandise Sales by Category Jewelry & Watches 48 % 46 % Home & Consumer Electronics 15 % 16 % Beauty & Health 22 % 24 % Fashion & Accessories 15 % 14 % Total 100 % 100 %

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of May 1, 2021, total unrestricted cash was $14.9 million. Net debt at the end of Q1 was $37.8 million, a $0.1 million reduction from prior-year end. The Company also had an additional $9.3 million of unused availability on its revolving credit facility.

Increased Outlook

For Q2 2021, the Company anticipates reporting at least $8 million of adjusted EBITDA and approximately $121 million in revenue, which is roughly a 3% decline in revenue compared to the same prior year period due to the prior year period’s unusually high revenue performance.

For the full year 2021, the Company anticipates reporting full year adjusted EBITDA between $35 and $37 million, which is an approximate $7 million increase from the Company’s previous guidance. In addition, the Company anticipates reporting full year revenue of at least $490 million, which is an 8% increase compared to 2020. This is primarily driven by ShopHQ’s new 20+ million HD homes launching in late June and the growth of Christopher & Banks.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its first quarter 2021 results.

Date: Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Toll-free dial-in number: (877) 407-9039

International dial-in number: (201) 689-8470

Conference ID: 13719509

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the iMedia Brands website at www.imediabrands.com .

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 a.m. Eastern time on the same day through June 8, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: (844) 512-2921

International replay number: (412) 317-6671

Replay ID: 13719509

About iMedia Brands, Inc.

iMedia Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMBI) is a leading interactive media company that owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. Its brand portfolio spans multiple business models and product categories. Its television brands are ShopHQ shophq.com , ShopBulldogTV shopbulldogtv.com , ShopHQHealth shophqhealth.com and LaVenta. Its media commerce services brands are Float Left Interactive floatleft.tv and i3PL Services. Its consumer brands include J.W. Hulme jwhulmeco.com , Christopher & Banks christopherandbanks.com , ourgalleria.com and thecloseout.com . Please visit www.imediabrands.com for more investor information.

Contacts:

Investors:

Gateway Investor Relations

Cody Slach

IMBI@gatewayir.com

(949) 574-3860

Media:

press@imediabrands.com

(800) 938-9707







iMEDIA BRANDS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands except share and per share data) May 1, January 30, 2021 2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 14,946 $ 15,485 Accounts receivable, net 56,601 61,951 Inventories 74,522 68,715 Current portion of television distribution rights, net 17,364 19,725 Prepaid expenses and other 11,722 7,853 Total current assets 175,155 173,729 Property and equipment, net 43,441 41,988 Television distribution rights, net 4,230 7,028 Other assets 8,975 3,892 Total Assets $ 231,801 $ 226,637 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 54,941 $ 77,995 Accrued liabilities 41,840 29,509 Current portion of television distribution rights obligation 26,141 29,173 Current portion of long term credit facility 2,714 2,714 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 262 462 Deferred revenue 361 213 Total current liabilities 126,259 140,066 Other long term liabilities 6,814 8,855 Long term credit facilities 49,995 50,666 Total liabilities 183,068 199,587 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 400,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $.01 par value, 29,600,000 shares authorized as of May 1, 2021 and January 30, 2021; 16,384,402 and 13,019,061 shares issued and outstanding as of May 1, 2021 and January 30, 2021 164 130 Additional paid-in capital 495,972 474,375 Accumulated deficit (450,683 ) (447,455 ) Total shareholders' equity 45,453 27,050 Equity of the Non-Controlling Interest $ 3,280 $ - Total Equity $ 48,733 $ 27,050 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 231,801 $ 226,637







iMEDIA BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) For the Three-Month Periods Ended

May 1, May 2, 2021 2020 Net sales $ 113,203 $ 95,834 Cost of sales $ 67,196 60,277 Gross profit $ 46,007 35,557 Margin % 40.6 % 37.1 % Operating expense: Distribution and selling $ 34,247 33,735 General and administrative $ 6,435 5,367 Depreciation and amortization $ 7,375 1,881 Restructuring costs $ - 209 Total operating expense $ 48,057 41,192 Operating loss $ (2,050 ) (5,635 ) Other income (expense): Interest income $ 1 1 Interest expense $ (1,313 ) (1,179 ) Total other expense $ (1,312 ) (1,178 ) Loss before income taxes $ (3,362 ) (6,813 ) Income tax provision $ (15 ) (15 ) Net loss $ (3,377 ) $ (6,828 ) Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest $ (150 ) - Net loss attributable to shareholders $ (3,227 ) $ (6,828 ) Net loss per common share $ (0.21 ) $ (0.82 ) Net loss per common share ---assuming dilution $ (0.21 ) $ (0.82 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 15,620,995 8,290,790 Diluted 15,620,995 8,290,790







iMEDIA BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES PERFORMANCE MEASURES BY SEGMENT ($ in Millions) For the Three-Month Period Ended For the Three-Month Period Ended May 1, 2021 May 2, 2020 ShopHQ Emerging Consolidated ShopHQ Emerging Consolidated Net Sales $ 100.3 $ 12.9 $ 113.2 $ 93.8 $ 2.0 $ 95.8 Gross Profit $ 40.4 $ 5.6 46.0 35.0 0.6 35.6 Operating Loss $ (1.9 ) $ (0.2 ) (2.1 ) (3.8 ) (1.8 ) (5.6 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 7.1 $ 1.0 8.1 0.0 (1.7 ) (1.6 )







iMEDIA BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Net Loss Attributable to Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA: (Unaudited) (in thousands) For the Three-Month Period Ended For the Three-Month Period Ended May 1, 2021 May 2, 2020 ShopHQ Emerging Consolidated ShopHQ Emerging Consolidated Net loss attributable to shareholders $ (3,227 ) $ (6,828 ) Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 8,317 2,905 Interest income (1 ) (1 ) Interest expense 1,313 1,179 Income taxes 15 15 EBITDA (as defined) $ 5,956 $ 461 $ 6,417 $ (1,063 ) $ (1,667 ) $ (2,730 ) A reconciliation of EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA is as follows: EBITDA (as defined) $ 5,956 $ 461 $ 6,417 $ (1,063 ) $ (1,667 ) $ (2,730 ) Adjustments: Restructuring costs - - - 209 - 209 One-time customer concessions 341 - 341 Transaction, settlement and integration costs, net (a) 124 576 700 259 - 259 Non-cash share-based compensation expense 678 - 678 615 - 615 Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,099 $ 1,037 $ 8,136 $ 20 $ (1,667 ) $ (1,647 )

Transaction, settlement and integration costs for the three-month period ended May 1, 2021 includes professional fees and other transaction fees related to the TheCloseOut.com and Christopher & Banks transactions. Transaction, settlement and integration costs for three-month period ended May 2, 2020 includes contract settlement costs, business acquisition and integration-related costs.

Adjusted EBITDA



EBITDA represents net income (loss) for the respective periods excluding depreciation and amortization expense, interest income (expense) and income taxes. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding non-operating gains (losses); executive and management transition costs; restructuring costs; non-cash impairment charges and write downs; transaction, settlement, and integration costs, net; rebranding costs; and non-cash share-based compensation expense. The Company has included the “Adjusted EBITDA” measure in its EBITDA reconciliation in order to adequately assess the operating performance of its television and online businesses and in order to maintain comparability to its analyst's coverage and financial guidance, when given. Management believes that the Adjusted EBITDA measure allows investors to make a meaningful comparison between its business operating results over different periods of time with those of other similar companies. In addition, management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a metric to evaluate operating performance under the Company’s management and executive incentive compensation programs. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are both non-GAAP measures and should not be construed as an alternative to operating income (loss), net income (loss) or to cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and should not be construed as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The Company has included a reconciliation of the comparable GAAP measure, net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA in this release.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This document may contain certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the expected impact of COVID-19 on television retailing are forward-looking. The Company often use words such as anticipates, believes, estimates, expects, intends, seeks, predicts, hopes, should, plans, will and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and accordingly are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from the expectations contained herein due to various important factors, including (but not limited to): variability in consumer preferences, shopping behaviors, spending and debt levels; the general economic and credit environment, including COVID-19; interest rates; seasonal variations in consumer purchasing activities; the ability to achieve the most effective product category mixes to maximize sales and margin objectives; competitive pressures on sales and sales promotions; pricing and gross sales margins; the level of cable and satellite distribution for the Company’s programming and the associated fees or estimated cost savings from contract renegotiations; the Company’s ability to establish and maintain acceptable commercial terms with third-party vendors and other third parties with whom the Company has contractual relationships, and to successfully manage key vendor and shipping relationships and develop key partnerships and proprietary and exclusive brands; the ability to manage operating expenses successfully and the Company’s working capital levels; the ability to remain compliant with the Company’s credit facilities covenants; customer acceptance of the Company’s branding strategy and its repositioning as a video commerce Company; the ability to respond to changes in consumer shopping patterns and preferences, and changes in technology and consumer viewing patterns; changes to the Company’s management and information systems infrastructure; challenges to the Company’s data and information security; changes in governmental or regulatory requirements; including without limitation, regulations of the Federal Communications Commission and Federal Trade Commission, and adverse outcomes from regulatory proceedings; litigation or governmental proceedings affecting the Company’s operations; significant events (including disasters, weather events or events attracting significant television coverage) that either cause an interruption of television coverage or that divert viewership from its programming; disruptions in the Company’s distribution of its network broadcast to customers; the Company’s ability to protect its intellectual property rights; our ability to obtain and retain key executives and employees; the Company’s ability to attract new customers and retain existing customers; changes in shipping costs; expenses related to the actions of activist or hostile shareholders; the Company’s ability to offer new or innovative products and customer acceptance of the same; changes in customer viewing habits of television programming; and the risks identified under Item 1A(Risk Factors) in the Company’s most recently filed Form 10-K and any additional risk factors identified in its periodic reports since the date of such Form 10-K. More detailed information about those factors is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this announcement. the Company’s is under no obligation (and expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.